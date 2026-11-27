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Peninsula Energy, an Australian uranium mining company, was forced to temporarily shut down its operations in Wyoming, USA, after a cyberattack hit one of its subsidiaries.

In a security notice published earlier this week, the company said the attack affected the plant and wellfield operating and control systems at Strata Energy, its wholly owned subsidiary working on the Lance uranium project.

Lance is the company’s flagship uranium mining operation in Wyoming, which uses unconventional mining methods to extract the ore for the nuclear energy industry.

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“Based on investigations to date, the incident appears to be confined to the plant and wellfield operating and control systems,” Peninsula said in the announcement. “The company’s corporate and administrative systems in the United States and Australia, including payroll and financial administration, remain unaffected by the incident,” it added.

The company said its biggest priorities at the moment were protecting the safety of its employees, securing the infrastructure, and making sure operations resume as normal as soon as possible. It also said it was currently investigating the issue and analyzing whether or not any data was compromised or stolen in the attack. This investigation was still ongoing at the time of publication.

Trading halt

Elsewhere in the notice, Peninsula did not say when it might resume operations, and stressed that it still doesn’t know what the impact on its 2027 production guidance might be. "Peninsula will provide further updates to the market as material information becomes available," it said.

Two days before issuing the notice, Peninsula requested a trading halt, as well. It said it asked for a voluntary suspension until Monday, November 30, “or when the company is able to release an announcement regarding the resumption of operations at Lance and any resulting impact on the company’s production guidance.”

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Mining and energy companies are important targets for cybercriminals, both state-sponsored and for-profit groups. Throughout the years, many similar incidents occurred, disrupting operations and even forcing companies to temporarily bring parts of their infrastructure offline.

In December 2022, Canadian miner Copper Mountain Mining was struck by ransomware that affected its IT systems at the Copper Mountain mine, as well as corporate headquarters.

No word on the attackers

A year prior, in March 2019, Norwegian aluminium and energy giant Norsk Hydro was hit by LockerGoga, which was a big ransomware encryptor at the time. Several facilities were forced to switch to manual operations, severely disrupting production. The incident ultimately cost the company an estimated NOK 650–750 million ($66-$76 million) and its alleged mastermind, a Ukrainian man named Volodymyr Tymoshchuk, ended up on the FBI’s most wanted list .

In May 2021, US pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut down its entire fuel transportation network following a ransomware attack by the DarkSide group. Although the attackers compromised its corporate IT network rather than its operational technology systems, the company suspended pipeline operations as a precaution, triggering fuel shortages across parts of the US East Coast.

South African mining group Sibanye-Stillwater also experienced a cyberattack in July 2024, which disrupted its global IT infrastructure and forced some facilities to rely on manual backup processes. Its US metallurgical complex suffered short-term delays in smelting and recycling operations, as a result.

So far, almost nothing is known about the incident itself. We don’t know if this was a ransomware attack or malware attack (which could make sense given the fact that operating and control systems were shut off), or a data smash-and-grab. We also don’t know who the attackers were, or how they managed to break in. Chinese state-sponsored actors are known for targeting critical infrastructure and energy companies, and usually break in through edge devices, routers, security camera recorders and other internet-facing network appliances. They usually do that by exploiting vulnerabilities or weak credentials to establish access.

So far, no threat actors have claimed responsibility for the attack, and no data has yet surfaced anywhere on the dark web.

Via The Register

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