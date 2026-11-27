A good standing desk can make all the difference for working from home - it can make you more alert, improve your posture, and even burn more calories.

And while the better-known brands often come with hefty price tags attached, the Veken 55-inch electric model that we’ve found offers a generous workspace and motorized height adjustment for considerably less - because it’s in the Amazon Black Friday sale for just $99.99.

Today’s best Veken electric standing desk deal

Why we recommend the Veken standing desk

The Veken’s 55 x 23.6-inch desktop surface means that you’ve got loads of room for a couple of screens, a laptop or a mini PC, and your keyboard and mouse. The electric motor adjusts the height from 28.3 to 46.5 inches, and the unit has programmable memory, so you can save your preferred sitting and standing positions and cater for more than one person using the desk.

The Veken has a modest operating noise that sits below 52 dB, and it includes cable management features, so you can keep your desk tidy. It’s got two headphone hooks, and Amazon customers are impressed - after more than 2,800 ratings, the unit is scored at 4.5 stars.

The Veken sits at the more affordable end of the market, so it doesn’t have the feature set that you’d expect on a pricier model. The desk surface itself comes in two sections, so the join may weaken over time. The manufacturer also doesn’t specify the frame’s maximum capacity, so don’t overload it with a huge workstation PC or loads of kit.

Price context and historical value

The Black Friday price of $99.99 means a forty-dollar discount from the $139.99 original price, and tracking also suggests that the Veken unit has never been much cheaper than this either.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want a spacious, affordable electric desk that’s suitable for everyday home working.

❌ Skip it if… you need a heavy-duty desk with clear weight ratings, or you want a seamless, one-piece desktop