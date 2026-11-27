Volatile and expensive memory prices mean that it’s understandable if you’ve been putting off your next memory upgrade - but we’re delighted to report that Black Friday has brought some welcome relief to proceedings.

DDR5 prices are still higher than last year, but we’ve hunted through the internet’s biggest tech retailers to find four 32GB kits you can buy right now for less than $450.

Patriot currently has the cheapest option, although Team Group and V-Color have some interesting alternatives.

Today’s best 32GB DDR5 RAM deals

Black Friday Save 18% Team Group T-Force Vulcan Eco 32GB: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Newegg Code BFEF133 takes $100 off the price of the Vulcan Eco memory. This is the fastest kit here, rated at 6,400 MT/s with CL38 timings and support for both EXPO and XMP, but it’s also the most expensive.

Why we recommend these DDR5 kits

The four kits we’ve listed here all provide 32GB of memory across two 16GB modules. That’s a sensible capacity for anyone building a modern desktop PC. It’s plenty for gaming, for most creative workloads, and ample for everyday computing, and because they’re dual-channel you’ll get maximum performance out of each kit.

Patriot is our top budget choice out of the kits here, while the tighter timings provided by the V-Color kit will appeal to AMD users craving performance. The Team Group product adds RGB lighting and a broader array of platform compatibility, and the Vulcan Eco kit is another fast option.

Price context and historical value

Patriot is the cheapest at $419.99, but the Delta RGB has the largest headline discount at $110. These are attractive prices in today’s inflated memory market, even if they’re not exactly bargains when compared with historic DDR5 prices.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy one if… it’s time for you to build or upgrade a DDR5 desktop - this is the best way to get 32GB of dual-channel memory without spending more than $450

❌ Skip them if… you’ve still got a DDR4 motherboard, or if you want to wait for memory prices to drop further before buying