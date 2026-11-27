Patriot’s Viper Venom kit is the cheapest way to get 32GB of DDR5 memory on Black Friday — and here are three alternatives, too
Newegg has the Patriot Viper Venom 32GB DDR5 kit for just $419.99, and alternatives from V-Color and Team Group aren’t much pricier either
Volatile and expensive memory prices mean that it’s understandable if you’ve been putting off your next memory upgrade - but we’re delighted to report that Black Friday has brought some welcome relief to proceedings.
DDR5 prices are still higher than last year, but we’ve hunted through the internet’s biggest tech retailers to find four 32GB kits you can buy right now for less than $450.
Patriot currently has the cheapest option, although Team Group and V-Color have some interesting alternatives.
Today’s best 32GB DDR5 RAM deals
Use code BFEF202 for $40 off in the Black Friday sale. This 2 x 16GB kit runs at 6,000MT/s with CL36 timings and supports AMD EXPO.
Code BFEF185 saves you $50. It offers tighter CL30 timings, RGB lighting, and SK hynix memory chips, although stock has been fluctuating.
Apply code BFF465 for an additional $70 saving on this colorful, RGB-equipped kit.
Code BFEF133 takes $100 off the price of the Vulcan Eco memory. This is the fastest kit here, rated at 6,400 MT/s with CL38 timings and support for both EXPO and XMP, but it’s also the most expensive.
Why we recommend these DDR5 kits
The four kits we’ve listed here all provide 32GB of memory across two 16GB modules. That’s a sensible capacity for anyone building a modern desktop PC. It’s plenty for gaming, for most creative workloads, and ample for everyday computing, and because they’re dual-channel you’ll get maximum performance out of each kit.
Patriot is our top budget choice out of the kits here, while the tighter timings provided by the V-Color kit will appeal to AMD users craving performance. The Team Group product adds RGB lighting and a broader array of platform compatibility, and the Vulcan Eco kit is another fast option.
Price context and historical value
Patriot is the cheapest at $419.99, but the Delta RGB has the largest headline discount at $110. These are attractive prices in today’s inflated memory market, even if they’re not exactly bargains when compared with historic DDR5 prices.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy one if… it’s time for you to build or upgrade a DDR5 desktop - this is the best way to get 32GB of dual-channel memory without spending more than $450
❌ Skip them if… you’ve still got a DDR4 motherboard, or if you want to wait for memory prices to drop further before buying
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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