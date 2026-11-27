Our tech experts have been digging through the Black Friday sales to find the best deals on tech we think is truly worth buying. I've asked the TechRadar team (or at least the ones available — it gets a bit hectic this time of year) to pick their favorite products with genuinely good Black Friday deals.

It's been a good Black Friday for record-low prices on some of the hottest gadgets, including unbelievable deals on AirPods Pro 3, excellent new cheaper laptops, and great gaming upgrades to make the most of GTA 6.

Here's what our writers and editors chose as their top picks — and you can read our in-depth reviews of these products if you want to learn more about them, of course.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

(Image credit: Future)

Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor, says: They're the most popular earbuds in the world for a reason — they're the most fully featured, and the best for Apple users, and this is the cheapest they've ever been.

Read our full AirPods Pro 3 review

Sony WH-1000XM6

(Image credit: Future)

Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor, says: The best noise-cancelling headphones Sony's ever made, for the cheapest money they've ever been. Black Friday? Completed it.

Read our full Sony WH-1000XM6 review

LG B6 48-inch OLED TV

(Image credit: Future)

James Davidson, Senior TV Hardware Writer, says: One of the best affordable OLED TVs on the market for a fantastically low price.

Read our full LG B6 review

Apple iPhone Air

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Axel Metz, Phones Editor, says: Today's prices are considerably cheaper than the iPhone 17, and the Air gets you a better chipset and the best-ever iPhone design (albeit one fewer camera).

Read our full iPhone Air review

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5)

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Matt Hanson, Core Tech Managing Editor, says: Today's savings make up for the price hike earlier this year on the MacBook Air, so it's once again a great-value thin and light laptop

Read our full Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) review

Dell XPS 13 (2026)

(Image credit: Future)

Matt Hanson, Core Tech Managing Editor, says: A great MacBook Neo-beating price on a really solid thin and light laptop that's often in our best laptops list.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 (2026) review

Razer BlackShark V3

(Image credit: Future)

Rob Dwiar, Gaming Managing Editor, says: One of our five-star gaming headsets of the year, and fantastic value for money in the Black Friday sales.

Read our full Razer BlackShark V3

PlayStation DualSense Edge

(Image credit: Future/Sony/Rockstar Games)

Rob Dwiar, Gaming Managing Editor, says: A record-equalling low price for the PS5's more premium pad, which is perfect for making the most of GTA 6.

Read our full PlayStation DualSense Edge review

Lavazza Tabli coffee machine

(Image credit: Future)

Cat Ellis, Homes Editor, says: It makes delicious espresso with the convenience of Keurig or Nespresso, but without wasteful capsules, and it's under $100!

Read our Lavazza Tabli review

Oura Ring 5

(Image credit: Future)

This recommendation comes from me (Josephine Watson, Head of Video) as I've been using the Oura Ring 4 for the last year and surprised myself with how much I love the device, even as someone who's not massively into her fitness. However it's a little bulky for my slim fingers so I've been eyeing up the Ring 5 for a while now.

$/£100 off the Oura Ring 5 is a solid deal on an incredibly lightweight and capable health tracker, and one I'm shopping as soon as my shift comes to an end.

Read our Oura Ring 5 review

Disney+ and Hulu bundle

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney

Amelia Schwanke, Engagement Editor, says: The same great low price we saw last year for this US-only bundle. It's a good time to grab it too, given that we'll likely see a price increase when the two apps merge next month (though that's not been confirmed).

Paramount+

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Amelia Schwanke, Engagement Editor, says: Up to 75% off both the ad-free or premium plans in the US, which (again) is the same great saving we saw last year. Paramount+ and HBO Max could reportedly merge into one app next year, so this may be the last standalone Black Friday deal we ever see.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK