Picked up a new Amazon Fire TV Stick this Black Friday? You don't need technical skills or messy sideloading to unlock overseas Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and live sports libraries.

Surfshark, NordVPN, and ExpressVPN all rank at the top of our best Fire TV Stick VPN guide, and every one sits natively in the Amazon Appstore.

All three VPNs now have native apps for both Android-based Fire OS and Amazon’s newer Vega OS, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Select. Feature availability can still differ on Vega OS, so check the provider’s app page before buying.

Even better, perhaps, all three providers have slashed their prices with some great Black Friday VPN deals. Below is a quick roundup to help you pick the one best for you.

How to install a VPN on Fire Stick

No matter which VPN deal you choose, installing Surfshark, NordVPN, and ExpressVPN on your new Fire Stick is super easy thanks to their native apps — a setup that won't take you more than 60 seconds.

All you need to do is open the Amazon Appstore on your device, search the brand name, hit install, and log in (you can do that by simply scanning a QR code or going to the link and entering your code).

That's done; you are all set to stream more privately in no time.

1. Surfshark: Best Fire Stick value and easiest household setup

Surfshark is our #1 Fire TV Stick pick, and its last-minute improved Black Friday VPN deal makes it its lowest price for the whole year.

Surfshark Starter is now at the equivalent of $1.99 per month for 27 months, billed at $53.73 upfront. For 30 cents more, so $2.29/month, you can bag yourself the full Surfshark One suite, which gives you extra security tools like antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web alerts for your other devices essentially for free.

You also get unlimited simultaneous connections, CleanWeb ad and pop-up blocking, Bypasser split tunneling on Fire TV, and over 2,000 Mbps WireGuard speeds.

The main drawback is streaming consistency: Surfshark occasionally requires switching servers for trickier regional catalogs where NordVPN connects on the first try, according to our tests.

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark at its lowest price of the year



Surfshark's Black Friday deal gives you the opportunity to save big on both the Surfshark Starter and Surfshark One plan. The latter is certainly the most convenient, as for the equivalent of $2.29/month (billed at $61.83 upfront), you'll also get extra security features like antivirus and scam protection. Everything is backed by a 7-day trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN: Best for reliable global streaming

If unblocking stubborn platforms matters most, NordVPN is the gold standard. Its Black Friday deal on the Basic plan cuts the 27-month plan to $2.99/month (billed $80.73 upfront), with Complete at $3.99/month and Prime at $6.99/month.

It installs directly from the Amazon Appstore and uses fast NordLynx speeds (1,400+ Mbps in local tests) to stream 4K HDR video without buffering. It also unblocks Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and UK catch-up apps more reliably than almost anything else.

However, NordVPN has two downsides compared to Surfshark. At $2.99/month, Basic costs more while giving you only the VPN, and it caps you at 10 simultaneous connections. Its Fire TV interface can feel slightly busier with a remote, too.

NordVPN: Get up to 78% OFF + 3 months FREE



NordVPN's Black Friday deal drops its 27-month Basic plan to the equivalent of $2.99/month. Complete is $3.99, and the highest tier, Prime, is $6.99. It takes 60 seconds to install on Fire Stick and leads the pack in unblocking global streaming libraries across 10 devices, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. ExpressVPN: Best remote-friendly app and Basic-tier extras

ExpressVPN recently undercut NordVPN by dropping its 28-month Basic plan to the equivalent of $2.79/month (billed at $78.12 upfront), with Advanced at $3.99/month and Pro at $6.99/month.

On a Fire Stick, its native Amazon Appstore app is arguably the cleanest and easiest to navigate with a TV remote, letting you sign in quickly via QR code or activation code.

Basic also throws in ExpressAI, email aliasing, and ad, tracker, and malicious-site blocking for less than NordVPN charges.

Just watch one limitation: ExpressVPN's ultra-fast Lightway Turbo protocol works only on Windows. On a Fire Stick, you run standard Lightway (which averaged 1800 Mbps plus in our tests), which is still plenty for 4K streaming yet trails Surfshark and NordVPN on raw speed. Basic also limits you to 10 connections.

ExpressVPN: Save extra with Black Friday improved deal



ExpressVPN improved Basic deal beats NordVPN on price at the equivalent of $2.79/month over 28 months, down from $2.99. You get a beginner-friendly Fire Stick app, reliable global streaming access, 10 connections, and built-in ad, tracker, and malware blocking, backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The verdict

For most Fire Stick setups, Surfshark One at $2.29/month is the smartest Black Friday buy thanks to unlimited devices, fast speeds, and free extra security features.

Choose NordVPN, starting at $2.99/month, if maximum streaming reliability comes first, or ExpressVPN (as little as $2.79/month) if you want the simplest TV interface with extra blocking tools included.