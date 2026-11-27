Shopping for a vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? Dyson models are going particularly cheap right now, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, the best deal I've seen so far in the US is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for $399 (was $729.99) direct from Dyson. That's $330 off a lightweight vacuum that our reviewer called "powerful, tech-packed, and underrated".

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, the hottest offer I've seen is the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum, which has dropped to £649.99 (was £1,049.99) in Dyson's own online store. If that's not enough, you can save an extra £15 be entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout, and you'll get a bottle of Dyson's probiotic floor cleaner too.

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Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the US

Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The clever PowerPro Reveal illuminates dirt, and automatically adapts to hard floors and carpet. It's back down to its Amazon Prime Day price, and this time you don't have to be a Prime member to get the lowest price. The bundle includes a full set of crevice tools, making it perfect for car detailing. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This smart robot vacuum is an older model, but it still delivers great suction for everyday floor maintenance, and at less than half price, it still comes highly recommended. Particularly well-suited to homes with pets thanks to its anti-wrap brush roll (which is very handy if you have long hair as well). Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Cordless: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Amazon hasn't marked this as a Black Friday deal specifically, but 38% off is a great saving and the PowerDetect Cordless is our top-rated Shark vacuum (check out our review) so I'm always happy to see it on offer. It delivers truly outstanding cleaning on all floors we've tried it on, with all kinds of dirt and debris. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was $479.99 now $328.69 at Amazon This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review Read more Read less ▼

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

Shark Freestyle Max: was £159.99 now £94.98 at Amazon The compact Freestyle Max took the award for best lightweight upright in our roundup of the best Shark vacuums, and this Black Friday offer is the cheapest it's ever been. It offers strong suction, and we were impressed how well it handled pet hair and tough debris. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerBoost Pet Handheld Power Vacuum: was £229.99 now £117 at Amazon This powerful little vacuum isn't just great for tackling pet hair, it also comes with a car detailing kit for removing all traces of dirt from your upholstery. This deal cuts over 40% off the list price, and is the cheapest it's ever been. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless: was £419.99 now £199 at Amazon The Stratos Cordless ranks as the best affordable option in our roundup of the best Shark vacuum cleaners, and it's even cheaper now, at less than half the RRP for Black Friday. It was even less on Black Friday last year, but this is the best price I've seen since then. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was £1,049.99 now £649.99 at Dyson UK The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £400 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. You can also get an additional £15 off by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout, and Dyson will throw in a bottle of its probiotic floor cleaner as well. Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review Read more Read less ▼

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More Black Friday deals in the UK