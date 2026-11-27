Shopping for a vacuum cleaner this Black Friday? Dyson models are going particularly cheap right now, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, the best deal I've seen so far in the US is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for $399 (was $729.99) direct from Dyson. That's $330 off a lightweight vacuum that our reviewer called "powerful, tech-packed, and underrated".
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
In the UK, the hottest offer I've seen is the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum, which has dropped to £649.99 (was £1,049.99) in Dyson's own online store. If that's not enough, you can save an extra £15 be entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout, and you'll get a bottle of Dyson's probiotic floor cleaner too.
US Quick Deals
- Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus: was
$329.99now $189.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was
$479.99now $328.69 at Amazon
- Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry Robot Vacuum: was
$599.99now $399.99 at Amazon
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim: was
$729.99now $399.99 at Dyson
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was
$889.99now $599.99 at Dyson
UK Quick Deals
- Shark Stratos Cordless: was
£419.99now £199 at Amazon
- Dyson V8 Origin: was
£329.99now £199.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: was
£429.99now £239 at Amazon
- Dyson V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok: was
£549.99now £398 at Amazon
- Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was
£1049.99now £649.99 at Dyson
Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the US
This is our number one handheld Shark vacuum, and our tester Verity Burns praised its power, light weight, and versatility (it's particularly good for detailing cars). It dips down to this price quite regularly, so you don't need to rush to grab it, but this is as good a time as any.
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The clever PowerPro Reveal illuminates dirt, and automatically adapts to hard floors and carpet. It's back down to its Amazon Prime Day price, and this time you don't have to be a Prime member to get the lowest price. The bundle includes a full set of crevice tools, making it perfect for car detailing.
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This smart robot vacuum is an older model, but it still delivers great suction for everyday floor maintenance, and at less than half price, it still comes highly recommended. Particularly well-suited to homes with pets thanks to its anti-wrap brush roll (which is very handy if you have long hair as well).
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Amazon hasn't marked this as a Black Friday deal specifically, but 38% off is a great saving and the PowerDetect Cordless is our top-rated Shark vacuum (check out our review) so I'm always happy to see it on offer. It delivers truly outstanding cleaning on all floors we've tried it on, with all kinds of dirt and debris.
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Our vacuums expert Ruth Hamilton says this stick vac offers "an affordable price and serious cleaning power", and with $100 off for Black Friday in Dyson's official store, it's great value too. For comparison, Amazon is offering the original V8 Cyclone with considerably less suction for the same price. It comes bundled with attachments, but for sheer power, the V8 Cyclone here beats it hands-down.
Read our Dyson V8 Cyclone review
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This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come.
Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review
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This is one of Dyson's latest clutch of robot vacuums, and is so new we haven't even reviewed it yet, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see it sporting a huge $200 price cut for Black Friday. Dyson is selling it for the same price, but it will probably arrive faster if you order via Amazon.
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My colleague Sharmista Sarkar called the V12 Detect Slim "powerful, tech-packed, and underrated", noting that it's a particularly good choice for small homes. With 45% off, it's also a good choice for relatively modest budgets, and you won't find this Black Friday deal anywhere else.
Read our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review
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This version of the V15 Detect comes bundled with heaps of tools for floors, surfaces, and upholstery. With 33% off, this offer from Dyson is miles better than Amazon's best offering (30% off the basic V15 Detect without attachments).
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Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well.
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Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the UK
The compact Freestyle Max took the award for best lightweight upright in our roundup of the best Shark vacuums, and this Black Friday offer is the cheapest it's ever been. It offers strong suction, and we were impressed how well it handled pet hair and tough debris.
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This powerful little vacuum isn't just great for tackling pet hair, it also comes with a car detailing kit for removing all traces of dirt from your upholstery. This deal cuts over 40% off the list price, and is the cheapest it's ever been.
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The Stratos Cordless ranks as the best affordable option in our roundup of the best Shark vacuum cleaners, and it's even cheaper now, at less than half the RRP for Black Friday. It was even less on Black Friday last year, but this is the best price I've seen since then.
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This is an older Dyson stick vac, but is still an excellent all-rounder, particularly at this record-low price. For reference, I'm still using the even earlier V6, so you should get many, many years of happy cleaning,
Read our Dyson V8 review
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This hard floor cleaner makes light work of wet and dry spills, and has a much larger water tank than its slimline sibling, the Dyson PencilWash. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest I've ever seen it, with 40% off the list price.
Read our Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene review
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Amazon hasn't specifically stated it, but this is the third-generation Ball Animal, with extra air-filtering and hair-detangling tech to make life easier for pet owners. Again, this is the cheapest I've seen this particular cleaner, which my colleague Ruth Hamilton found hefty but powerful. A solid choice for larger homes.
Read our Dyson Ball Animal 3 review
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The V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok pairing was only released a few months ago, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see them so steeply discounted for Black Friday. Provided you have room for it, the self-emptying dock can hold months of dust and dirt, and means you can keep your hands totally clean.
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The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £400 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. You can also get an additional £15 off by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout, and Dyson will throw in a bottle of its probiotic floor cleaner as well.
Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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