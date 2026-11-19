The Shark RazorVac is a handheld vacuum with cyclonic suction and integrated LED

Its runtime is up to 40 hours in Eco mode

It's available in the US now for $129.99 (about £100 / AU$190)

I'm not saying I have a vacuum problem but because I have kids and a dog I currently own three cleaners: a Dyson cordless, a USB one for the car and a handheld Shark in the kitchen. And if my credit card wasn't maxed out I'd be getting a fourth: the new Shark RazorVac, a new contender for the best handheld vacuums crown.

The big selling point here is that the RazorVac combines power with portability. SharkNinja says it's twice as powerful as its best-selling competitor, and it weighs a titchy 1.2lbs. And unlike the handheld I have in the car, it doesn't run out of power after dusting half of the dash: in Eco Mode you can expect up to 40 hours of runtime.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

RazorVac: a razor with a laser

There are some smart ideas in the RazorVac, including a spotlight LED so you can spot dust and debris that you might otherwise miss. The cyclonic cylinder separates the debris from the airflow to keep the suction strong — solving a problem I've encountered with various handhelds — and there's a one-press button for easy emptying.

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There are two included tools. The multi-surface pet tool is designed to lift embedded hair from upholstery, while the duster crevice tool reaches into tight spaces such as between your sofa cushions or down the side of your car seats.

The RazorVac will come in three colors initially: Petal Pink, Matcha and French Gold. And SharkNinja's website will have two more exclusive colors in limited editions: Gold Chrome and Silver Chrome. More colors will arrive in 2027.

The Shark RazorVac is available in the US now, with a list price of $129.99 (about £99 / AU$191). International pricing and availability haven't been announced just yet.

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