Elegoo's 3D printer line has consistently impressed us during our workshop testing. And when it comes to models and miniatures, its resin 3D printers are worth considering. One I'd recommend is the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra. It's a good budget to mid-range pick for new starters.

Now, as part of its early Black Friday sale, the company has cut the price of the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra resin 3D printer to $259 (was $338). That price drop makes the Mars 5 Ultra well worth considering if you want a compact, versatile unit that can handle detailed miniature printing.

The printer uses a 7-inch 9K monochrome LCD, with 18-micron XY resolution and a build volume of 153.36 x 77.76 x 165mm. It also features tilt-release technology and automatic leveling. It produces models at speeds of up to 150mm/h, and includes an AI monitoring camera to improve its automation credentials.

Today’s best Elegoo printer deal

Black Friday Save $79 Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra: was $338 now $259 at Elegoo The Mars 5 Ultra is specifically engineered for model and miniature 3D printing. Print speeds are high, as is the 9K resolution, which Elegoo bills as "true-to-life". Features include a smart mechanical sensor and camera monitoring with time-lapse recording to track your printing progress.

Why we recommend the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra

We've reviewed a number of Elegoo's multi-filament and resin 3D printers, and they've all scored 4 stars and above. While we haven't tested this model, our sister site Tom's Hardware awarded it 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award.

The review praised its excellent 9K resolution, built-in camera, and tilt release features, noting that Elegoo had “knocked it out of the park” with an affordable model that’s “practically plug and play”.

Price context and historical value

At $259, you’re saving $79 against the advertised $338 price. The 23% discount is part of Elegoo’s Black Friday promotion, and ends in three days. That's a fair discount

Also note that lots of discounts are available on bundles that add accessories, like resin, post-processing devices, and build plates.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Mars 5 Ultra if… you want an affordable resin printer for miniatures and models that’s easy to use without much hassle

❌ Skip the Mars 5 Ultra if… you need a larger build volume or want to avoid the extra cleaning, curing, and handling involved with resin printing.