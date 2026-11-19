The 512GB Lexar ES3 Portable SSD offers fast external storage in a compact design that's easy to carry between home, work, and wherever else you need access to your files. With USB-C connectivity and support for smartphones, computers, and gaming consoles, it's a versatile option for backing up and transferring data.

Best For: Content creators, photographers, students, and anyone who regularly transfers large files between devices.

The Deal: £78 (was £119.99), saving you £42 (35% off) for Black Friday.

Today's best portable SSD

Why we recommend it

The Lexar ES3 combines nippy transfer speeds with a lightweight design that won't take up much room in your bag. Its USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection supports sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000MB/s, making it well suited for moving large video files, RAW photographs, and backups.

You'll need a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and cable to achieve those speeds however. Older USB connections will still work, but transfers will be slower.

Lexar also includes its DataShield software, offering password protection with 256-bit AES encryption for files you'd rather keep private. This drive doesn't support MagSafe mounting, however.

Price context & historical value

The Black Friday promotion reduces the 512GB Lexar ES3 from its usual £119.99 price to £78, a saving of £42 (35%). That's the largest percentage reduction in Lexar's Black Friday 2026 promotion, and the cheapest it's been to date.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 512GB Lexar ES3 if...

If you want a pocket-sized SSD for transferring photographs, videos, documents, and other files between multiple USB-C devices.

❌ Skip the 512GB Lexar ES3 if...

If you want MagSafe attachment for your iPhone, or primarily use older USB ports that can't take advantage of its transfer speeds, and need more than 512GB of storage. It is possible to buy a 1TB version for $159.99, down from $169.99.

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