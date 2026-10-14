Ridiculous! 8TB portable SSD costs less than 8TB internal SSD — $112/TB Sandisk Desk Drive trounces slower $185/TB Samsung 870 QVO

Right now, the SanDisk Desk Drive is the cheapest way to get fast storage at an affordable price in a compact form factor. Something you can carry around easily, making it particularly useful for professionals, creators and anyone looking to manage huge files (or large number of small files).

SanDisk sells it direct for just $899.99, that's just $112.50 per TB, not as cheap as the Teamgroup QX 4TB ($346 at Amazon or $86.50/TB) but more affordable per unit storage than all other SSDs, internal or external.

Even more telling, the next cheapest 8TB SSD is the Samsung 870 QVO which sells for $1,480 or $185 per TB, almost 60% more expensive. In other words, nothing comes close to this external drive when it comes to value for money right now

Save $200 SanDisk Desk Drive 8TB SSD: was $1,100 now $900 at sandisk.com This is a perfectly compact desktop SSD designed to sit on your desk (or carrying with you). In our own tests transferring large photo and video files, we found it quick to complete, and very simple to set up and use.

Why we recommend it

We scored the SanDisk Desk Drive 4 stars in our review, noting that the SSD "provides both speed and capacity, making it a great solution for individuals to use in homes, small offices, studios, and all other workspaces."

It's a faster high-capacity alternative to a HDD that performed very well in our tests. During our own benchmarking, we copied 1TB of images (a mix of 1200 RAW and JPG files) from an OWC CFExpress Type-B card for use in Photoshop. Transfer took just under two minutes.

We then used the drive to feed 4K video files into Final Cut Pro, and experience no dropped frames, with video editing proving a smooth experience.

We would've liked to see more software bundled with the drive, and an extra USB-C port would be even more welcome rather than a proprietary power port. But we can't fault the overall simplicity and performance.

Price context & historical value

This is a fair deal, in my opinion, so worth picking up based on prices from other retailers. It's not an all-time low - that came in March 2025, where it was priced at $469.99. The historic high was in April this year, where it was selling for $1,600. Still, it's a good price for a reliable high-capacity SSD.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the SanDisk Desk Drive if...

You're looking for a compact desk SSD with lots of storage and fast file transfers. In our CrystalMark we clocked read speeds at 1032.48MB/s and write speeds at 1010.49MB/s, which is enough for most uses.

❌ Skip the SanDisk Desk Drive if...

You have absolutely no need for 8TB storage - you can find external SSDs with 1TB and 2TB for much cheaper (but none can match its per TB price). It's also not the fastest speeds compared to something like the latest model of the SanDisk Extreme SSD.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Many people don't need that much storage, so while the deal price is good, a simpler 1TB drive will be much cheaper for general file and data storage. While it's very compact, it's not as slim-line as the SanDisk Extreme range, so it's slightly bulkier in a laptop bag plus you will need an external power adaptor.