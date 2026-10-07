As a chronic deal-finder, I know when I've seen an outstanding deal for PC storage - and the Acer FA200 4TB internal SSD is now $479.99 (was $530) at Amazon, making it the cheapest 4TB SSD I've seen in the Prime Day sales and cheapest SSD per TB since February 2026.

Yes, that’s significantly more than what it was this time last year but hey, nobody wants to lend me their fusion-powered Delorean.

Acer FA200 4TB SSD: $479.99 at Amazon Designed for professionals, creators, and gamers, the Acer FA200 is a Gen4 NVMe internal SSD capable of hitting speeds up to 7200 MB/s.

Why I recommend this deal

At this price, that works out at $120 per TB (or a little under 12cents per GB, if you prefer), which is the most affordable I've seen in the deals.

The drive is well-specced for both general computing, as well as heavy workloads like video editing, 3D rendering, and gaming. Connectivity-wise, it features a PCIe Gen4 with hitting read speeds of 7,200 MB/s and write speeds of 6,200 MB/s.

It compares very well to competing 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs like the Samsung SSD 990 Pro ($938.99), which costs almost twice the price for a marginally faster performance or the Western Digital 4TB SN5000 Blue, which costs the same but has a way slower performance.

The FA200 got a solid 60% from our sister publication, Tomshardware. The reviewer noted that it has an above average overall performance, is power efficient and runs cool but suffers from poor sustained write performance.

Read more: We're currently live-tracking all the best Prime Day home office deals.