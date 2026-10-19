Could this be the best price per GB for a PCIe SSD this year so far?

The Teamgroup T-Force G50 EVO is the cheapest 4TB SSD you can buy right now. Newegg sells it for $369.99 after using promo code SSF74294 and the current gift card offer (buy $200, get $230). That’s an extraordinary $126 discount off its sticker price. I cannot stress enough how good of a deal that is!

At just over $0.09 per TB, it is significantly cheaper than the Acer FA200 I found a fortnight ago. The G50 Evo is easily the cheapest PCIe SSD of the year so far per TB. Nothing comes remotely close to it but it is sadly the odd one out, an anomaly in a sea of expensive SSDs especially with a 4TB capacity.

Why I recommend this deal

I am guilty of recommending the Acer FA200 in a previous deal. You can always send it back and get this one. At $92 per TB, it is $110 cheaper than Acer’s model, which is a lot (although the FA200 is significantly faster) and far cheaper than anything I saw during Amazon October Prime Day.

The T-Force G50 Evo is an entry level PCIe 4.0 SSD with read/write speeds of 5000 MBps and 4700 MBps, which is towards the slower end of the spectrum but fast enough for everyday usage. Team Group says that the drive has a 1.5 million hour MTBF (mean time before failure), a 1.200 TBW endurance and a three-year warranty, which again is towards the lower part of the market.

Other things worth mentioning are the graphene heat spreader (which is basically a sticker in the packaging) and the lack of onboard DRAM. I haven’t found any reviews of the G50 EVO online yet.

More 4TB SSDs