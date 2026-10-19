This is the cheapest 4TB SSD you can buy — Team Group T-Force G50 EVO Gen4 SSD costs $370 or $0.09 per GB, $554 less than Samsung 990 Pro
I can't find a 4TB SSD cheaper than this right now
Could this be the best price per GB for a PCIe SSD this year so far?
The Teamgroup T-Force G50 EVO is the cheapest 4TB SSD you can buy right now. Newegg sells it for $369.99 after using promo code SSF74294 and the current gift card offer (buy $200, get $230). That’s an extraordinary $126 discount off its sticker price. I cannot stress enough how good of a deal that is!
At just over $0.09 per TB, it is significantly cheaper than the Acer FA200 I found a fortnight ago. The G50 Evo is easily the cheapest PCIe SSD of the year so far per TB. Nothing comes remotely close to it but it is sadly the odd one out, an anomaly in a sea of expensive SSDs especially with a 4TB capacity.
This 4TB SSD features a PCIe Gen 4 M.2 2280 interface, with read speeds up to 5,000MB/s. For the full discount, pick up two Newegg gift cards which gives you a bonus $30, then use code SSF74294.
Why I recommend this deal
I am guilty of recommending the Acer FA200 in a previous deal. You can always send it back and get this one. At $92 per TB, it is $110 cheaper than Acer’s model, which is a lot (although the FA200 is significantly faster) and far cheaper than anything I saw during Amazon October Prime Day.
The T-Force G50 Evo is an entry level PCIe 4.0 SSD with read/write speeds of 5000 MBps and 4700 MBps, which is towards the slower end of the spectrum but fast enough for everyday usage. Team Group says that the drive has a 1.5 million hour MTBF (mean time before failure), a 1.200 TBW endurance and a three-year warranty, which again is towards the lower part of the market.
Other things worth mentioning are the graphene heat spreader (which is basically a sticker in the packaging) and the lack of onboard DRAM. I haven’t found any reviews of the G50 EVO online yet.
More 4TB SSDs
The closest competitor to the FA200 in terms of price, but the speeds can't match it, reaching up to 5,500 MB/s.
Still one of the best internal SSDs we've ever tested, but the price is astronomically high right now, especially compared to the Acer FA200.
This deal is from Biwin, who manufacturer's the Acer SSD. It's for the 2TB model, so you could plug two in a RAID-0 to match the FA200's capacity.
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Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
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