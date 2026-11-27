So, you've bought an iPhone for Black Friday. Well, bully for you. All fancy with your new phone. Don't get cocky. Keep you and your mobile use private and download a VPN. Now.

And don't you dare think of trying a free VPN. You've just signed up to the world's most expensive mobile phone. You can afford to spend an extra $2.49 per each month on a quality VPN to go with it.

Proton VPN is our top pick for anyone who values their online privacy and needs a solution to keep their brand new iPhone secure whether that’s browsing the internet at home, or when you’re out and about using public Wi-Fi. Its 4.6/5 rating on the App Store shows that it’s a VPN you can trust to keep you secure.

Right now, Proton's Black Friday deal means it's down by a dollar from its usual $3.49 too, making this, as you would hope, the best time all year to sign up. Here are the details:

50% discount Proton VPN: Lowest price all year!

Was: $3.49 per month

Now: $2.49 per month Proton VPN has a big Black Friday discount deal on right now. You’ll get one of the most secure VPNs available from a company that's made a trusted name for itself in privacy. Total price for the deal over the 2 years of service is $59.76. Normally, you'd be looking at $83.76, so don't mess around and give it a go.

Yes, there are plenty of free VPNs on the App Store, but these are usually feature limited, have strict download limits, and often make their money by selling your personal details on to marketing and advertising firms. The other big risk is that a lot of these supposedly free apps are just malware in disguise.

Proton VPN, by comparison, is known for its commitment to user privacy and security, backed up by multiple third-party audits to prove it.

Sure, it costs money but you understand that you need to pay for quality which is why you bought an iPhone. It’s worth spending to keep your data and your device safe too.

Proton's iPhone app is easy-to-use apps and great for VPN beginners. And, there are Proton apps for all your other devices too. In fact, you can have 10 of them using Proton VPN all at once. Not bad.

Pick it up today for a great price. You won’t regret it.