Don't wreck your new iPhone with a sketchy free VPN – lock in this deal instead and make your internet use super private on every other device you've got too
A dollar a month off in this excellent Black Friday subscription
So, you've bought an iPhone for Black Friday. Well, bully for you. All fancy with your new phone. Don't get cocky. Keep you and your mobile use private and download a VPN. Now.
And don't you dare think of trying a free VPN. You've just signed up to the world's most expensive mobile phone. You can afford to spend an extra $2.49 per each month on a quality VPN to go with it.
Proton VPN is our top pick for anyone who values their online privacy and needs a solution to keep their brand new iPhone secure whether that’s browsing the internet at home, or when you’re out and about using public Wi-Fi. Its 4.6/5 rating on the App Store shows that it’s a VPN you can trust to keep you secure.
Right now, Proton's Black Friday deal means it's down by a dollar from its usual $3.49 too, making this, as you would hope, the best time all year to sign up. Here are the details:
Proton VPN: Lowest price all year!
Was:
$3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
Proton VPN has a big Black Friday discount deal on right now. You’ll get one of the most secure VPNs available from a company that's made a trusted name for itself in privacy. Total price for the deal over the 2 years of service is $59.76. Normally, you'd be looking at $83.76, so don't mess around and give it a go.
Yes, there are plenty of free VPNs on the App Store, but these are usually feature limited, have strict download limits, and often make their money by selling your personal details on to marketing and advertising firms. The other big risk is that a lot of these supposedly free apps are just malware in disguise.
Proton VPN, by comparison, is known for its commitment to user privacy and security, backed up by multiple third-party audits to prove it.
Sure, it costs money but you understand that you need to pay for quality which is why you bought an iPhone. It’s worth spending to keep your data and your device safe too.
Proton's iPhone app is easy-to-use apps and great for VPN beginners. And, there are Proton apps for all your other devices too. In fact, you can have 10 of them using Proton VPN all at once. Not bad.
Pick it up today for a great price. You won’t regret it.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.
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