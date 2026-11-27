My winter weather essential is a great down jacket. I spent a couple of years testing outdoors gear for my job, and one of my main takeaways from this time is the power of a down jacket. They offer an incredible weight-to-warmth ratio, so they're perfect for keeping you cosy without weighing you down, and can easily be layered under a waterproof jacket or bulkier coat for extra protection from the elements. They tend to pack down small, too, making them a great choice for travel or hiking.

• Browse the full Backcountry Black Friday sale

There are hundreds — thousands, probably — of Black Friday deals around at the moment, but my top recommendation is to use this opportunity to invest in a great down jacket. Backcountry has some especially strong deals on high-quality options from some of my favorite brands, including Rab, Fjällräven, and The North Face.

These jackets are on the pricier side, but the discounts are strong — you can save up to $100 off in some cases — and they should last you for many years to come. Scroll down for my top picks to keep you cosy this winter.

Down deals

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