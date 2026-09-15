Now's a really great time to buy a waterproof jacket. Not only because fall is almost here, which means rainy weather is around the corner for many of us, but also because there are some seriously strong deals around just now at REI.

I spent a couple of years reviewing outdoor kit and many of my very favorite brands are included, from Arc'teryx (for serious adventurers), to The North Face (for more urban excursions), to the likes of Rab and Patagonia if you're just seeking an excellent all-rounder. I've picked my top deals below — note that in some cases availability is limited in terms of sizing. I've stuck to options with at least a few sizes available, but there are many more options on the REI site if you're up for some digital rummaging.

Scroll down for a selection of excellent waterproof jackets to see you through this fall and for many years to come.

Men's waterproof jacket deals

Hop down to the women's waterproof jacket deals

Women's waterproof jacket deals

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