North Face everyday backpacks are up to 33% off at Amazon — just in time for back to school season
With handy pockets for all your tech, plus chiropractor-approved designs
After a youth spent awkwardly toting my possessions about in handbags, I have turned into a backpack convert. I now love nothing more than a well-designed rucksack; one that's comfortable to wear, well-built and has spaces to keep everything organized. Oh, and obviously it needs to look good too. And so while I've now accumulated plenty of backpacks for every occasion, I have found my head turned by the North Face sale running at Amazon right now.
There are massive discounts of a huge range of everyday options in all kinds of colors. Almost all have a padded laptop sleeve in the back as well as a selection of useful pockets for things like water bottles, pens, notebooks, keys and phones. Impressively, they all come with the stamp of approval from the American Chiropractic Association, thanks to their ergonomic designs. I think they'd make the perfect packs for students heading off to university, but they'd also made a great choice for commuting adults.
I've rounded up the best discounts below, starting with the unisex options, and moving on to women's designs for those with a smaller frame.
Pack it up
Women's options
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.