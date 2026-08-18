After a youth spent awkwardly toting my possessions about in handbags, I have turned into a backpack convert. I now love nothing more than a well-designed rucksack; one that's comfortable to wear, well-built and has spaces to keep everything organized. Oh, and obviously it needs to look good too. And so while I've now accumulated plenty of backpacks for every occasion, I have found my head turned by the North Face sale running at Amazon right now.

There are massive discounts of a huge range of everyday options in all kinds of colors. Almost all have a padded laptop sleeve in the back as well as a selection of useful pockets for things like water bottles, pens, notebooks, keys and phones. Impressively, they all come with the stamp of approval from the American Chiropractic Association, thanks to their ergonomic designs. I think they'd make the perfect packs for students heading off to university, but they'd also made a great choice for commuting adults.

I've rounded up the best discounts below, starting with the unisex options, and moving on to women's designs for those with a smaller frame.

Pack it up

Women's options

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