Save up to 60% on lightweight down jackets from top-quality brands, just in time for fall — here are the deals I'd buy
Big discounts on trusted brands like The North Face, Rab and Patagonia
Lightweight down jackets really start to come into their own in the fall. These jackets pack up small and light, and deliver a surprising amount of cosiness for their bulk and weight. They're also great for layering, if you need a little extra protection against the elements.
A number of big outdoor retailers are running deals events right now, with some particularly good discounts on down (and synthetic down) jackets. I've rounded up my top recommendations below — including a number of my favorite brands from my time spent reviewing outdoors kit.
Some of these are pretty major discounts, so it stands to reason they're selling quickly. I've tried to stick to options where there's still a good range of sizes left, but if you're in the mood for some digging around, there are more excellent down jacket deals (with limited stock and sizes) available on each retailer's site. Pick one up now and you'll thank me when the cold weather really sets in.
Men's down jacket deals
Hop to the women's down jacket deals section
Women's down jacket deals
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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