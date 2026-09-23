Lightweight down jackets really start to come into their own in the fall. These jackets pack up small and light, and deliver a surprising amount of cosiness for their bulk and weight. They're also great for layering, if you need a little extra protection against the elements.

A number of big outdoor retailers are running deals events right now, with some particularly good discounts on down (and synthetic down) jackets. I've rounded up my top recommendations below — including a number of my favorite brands from my time spent reviewing outdoors kit.

Some of these are pretty major discounts, so it stands to reason they're selling quickly. I've tried to stick to options where there's still a good range of sizes left, but if you're in the mood for some digging around, there are more excellent down jacket deals (with limited stock and sizes) available on each retailer's site. Pick one up now and you'll thank me when the cold weather really sets in.

Men's down jacket deals

Hop to the women's down jacket deals section

Women's down jacket deals

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