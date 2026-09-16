Up to 45% off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and Stanley — arm yourself with a top quality insulated bottle or mug this fall

Fall is moving in, a new school term is underway, and whether you're heading out and about on campus or just facing down your regular commute under altogether colder, darker conditions, now feels like a really good time to invest in a quality insulated drinks container.

Luckily, Amazon has obliged with some excellent discounts on on-the-go mugs and bottles from usually-pricey, top-quality brands like Hydro Flask and Yeti. The deals vary and they're not on every color or every size, but I've combed through the different options to find the best bargains, and rounded them all up for you below. I've also grouped them by color, so you can pick the one that suits your fall vibe.

I have a Yeti coffee cup and tumbler at home, as well as an insulated Hydro Flask bottle and cup. Before you ask, I don't have a problem — I used to review outdoors kit for my job, and I picked up all of these during that time. The mugs are all in near-constant use as soon as the weather is cool enough for hot drinks, and I can vouch for their quality and reliability.

A rainbow of deals

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