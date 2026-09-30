The RAF has jammed hostile satellites from the ground for a year

Losing GPS would cost the British economy about £1.4 billion every day

Jamming could stop hostile satellites from tracking Britain's nuclear-armed submarines

Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) is using ground-based electronic warfare equipment capable of interfering with satellites during sensitive military operations.

The technology can use powerful electronic signals to disrupt satellite communications and navigation, while lasers can interfere with satellite sensors.

British defence officials describe the country's terrestrial electronic warfare capability as world-leading, with the equipment already used for about a year against potential threats.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Ground-based systems can disrupt hostile satellites

The equipment could be used when hostile satellites attempt to monitor British military activities or track strategically important assets.

Defence officials said the system could prevent adversaries from observing Britain's nuclear-armed submarines or sensitive special forces operations.

Such capabilities are becoming increasingly important as military forces depend heavily on satellites for communications, surveillance, navigation and other operations.

RAF head Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said adversaries were carrying out increasingly irresponsible and provocative activities involving space-based systems.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In May 2026, British forces reportedly tracked five Russian satellites moving close to two Finnish commercial satellites.

Smyth also linked Russian satellite activity with GPS disruptions recorded across Europe and Canada.

Britain operates a small number of military satellites supporting surveillance and communications, while working closely with the United States Space Force.

The ground-based electronic warfare system therefore provides Britain with another means of responding when hostile spacecraft threaten military activities.

New RAF unit and economic risks

RAF has also established a dedicated Space Effects Squadron, which is responsible for defending British space assets against hostile activity and related threats.

The Ministry of Defence says the squadron will focus on disrupting, degrading and denying hostile threats affecting British space capabilities, protecting satellites that support several critical military functions, including missile warning, communications, and navigation.

The government's concern extends beyond military operations because disruption to satellite services could affect major parts of Britain's civilian economy.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said losing GPS services could cost the British economy about £1.4 billion each day, amounting to roughly £10 billion every week if disruption continued at that level.

Streeting said everyday services depend on satellites, including weather forecasting, energy systems, financial transactions, satellite navigation and mobile communications.

A prolonged loss of satellite services could therefore affect businesses and public services far beyond defence operations.

The United States has also confirmed the deployment of an unspecified weapon in space to protect its satellites.

Russia and China have criticised the U.S. move, while Washington has accused both countries of developing space-based weapons.

Those capabilities reportedly include electronic jammers, lasers and projectiles designed to interfere with or damage satellites.

Via BBC

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.