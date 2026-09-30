Summer is over, but the arrival of fall has brought with it a ton of excellent new gadgets. TechRadar's product testers have been busy reviewing tech from across a wide spectrum of markets, and we've uncovered some truly outstanding new products.

Below, I've rounded up all the products that scored 4.5 or 5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth tests. Perfect scorers in our monthly Reviews Recap are usually few and far between, but this past month we've had a bumper crop. There's the Sonos Beam Ultra, which we called "the ideal mid-sized Dolby Atmos soundbar", and Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, which piqued our interest with their user-replaceable batteries and then won us over with their impeccable sound quality.

For those who like to take their tech out-and-about, the DJI Osmo 360 II fixes the first gen's flaws and gives GoPro and Insta360 "a serious run for their money", and the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro delivers "near-perfect performance" for a price tag we've politely described as "aspirational". Oh and there's a new phone out from a little brand called Apple — maybe you've heard of it? We were pretty impressed with the iPhone 18 Pro, too.

Scroll down to browse all the best tech we've tested over the past four weeks, and tap the View details button for a summary of what we thought, plus a link to read the full review for each.

Note: only the products that are available in your region will appear below.

5-star products

4.5-star products

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.