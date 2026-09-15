Spotify's new setting lets you exclude kids and family music from your taste profile

It's designed for parents who use their Spotify account to stream their kids' favorite songs

Once enabled, your Discover Weekly and Wrapped will reflect your taste more accurately

Being a parent has its rewards, but your kids taking over your Spotify account certainly isn't one of them — thankfully, Spotify is rolling out a solution that lets you reclaim your musical personality.

Marking the next step in Spotify’s goal to give parents more control, the best music streaming service is introducing a new toggle that, when enabled, allows you to exclude kids and family music from your recommendations. It can be found in Settings under the ‘Content and display’ tab, and is rolling out to Free and Premium users globally today (September 15), so it’s not annoyingly locked behind a paywall.

If you decide to enable the feature, songs such as TV themes, nursery rhymes, and chart-toppers from animated movies will no longer contribute to the recommendations you’re fed. This means your Discover Weekly, Daily Mix, and yes, even your end-of-year Wrapped summaries will reflect your taste more accurately.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

While your personal recommendations will be untouched, it doesn’t mean that kids music is a complete write-off. Even with the toggle switched on, you can still search and stream your kids’ favorite songs and even make playlists with family music at the center — they just won’t affect your taste profile.

But Spotify’s new toggle is smarter than you think. Once you exclude kids and family music from your taste profile, the tool acts retrospectively, removing the music your kids have already streamed, meaning they won’t be counted in your top songs for this year’s Wrapped. That said, Spotify says that it could take up to 48 hours for these changes to be reflected in your personalized recommendations.

Enabling the toggle excludes kids songs, albums, as well as popular playlists like the ones here (Image credit: Spotify)

It’s all fun and games giving your kids the freedom to stream songs from their favorite movies and shows, but there comes a time where your taste profile doesn’t become yours anymore. Spotify’s new toggle gives you a more robust way of reclaiming control over your profile while improving your music discovery experiences, so that not every other suggestion is from KPop Demon Hunters or Spotify’s The Bluey Time Playlist.

The lack of separation between family music streams and regular music streams has been criticized by parents for some time. In response to this, Spotify has doubled down on its taste-adjusting settings.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In October 2025, the platform introduced a feature allowing you to remove individual songs from your taste profile, which I thought was a great way to purge my Wrapped of guilty pleasures. Shortly after, Spotify rolled out Managed Accounts to its Premium Family Plan, giving each account under one plan its own experience, separating adult and kids taste profiles from each other.

Spotify isn’t the only streaming service that’s been hit with this issue — rival platforms like YouTube still face similar criticism. Just like Spotify’s Premium Family Plan, YouTube Premium Family gives households a cost-effective way for all members to make the most of ad-free viewing and other benefits, but it’s still possible for young kids to infiltrate their parents’ profiles.

As it stands, there’s still no option to filter out kids and family content from your video recommendations like you can with Spotify, which leaves a gap for YouTube to fill.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.