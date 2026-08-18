Spotify's Playlist Notes tool allows you to add background to the songs in your personal playlists

It's also coming to editorial playlist, allowing Spotify's editors to give context behind their recommendations

The best part is that it's not powered by AI

Spotify is enriching its personalization features once again, and this time, the best music streaming service is allowing you to add your thoughts in note-form to the playlists you make.

Playlist Notes lets you add short 250-character entries to the songs, podcast episodes, and audiobooks you add to your playlists, giving you a way to add context and background to your choices — because the personal stories behind your favorite songs deserve to be heard.

The tool builds on Spotify’s User Notes feature, which rolled out a short while ago, but only allowed you to add notes to songs and not other audio formats. Now, if for example a song or podcast episode reminds you of a specific date, a fun trip, or evokes a sense of nostalgia, you can keep a record of that memory and display it front and center in your playlists, kind of like a diary entry.

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It’s also very easy to add notes. All you need to do is go to a playlist you’ve created or collaborated on, and tap the three-dot icon next to a track and select ‘Add note’. From there you can type your short entry, hit ‘Save’, and your note will appear under the track in a similar way to Prompted Playlists — except you’re the author, not AI.

(Image credit: Spotify)

It’s not just users who’ll be able to use Playlist Notes; Spotify is also encouraging its editorial curators to use it, giving you a glimpse into the context behind the team’s recommendations. This started with New Music Friday’s recent upgrade, and now Playlist Notes are being expanded to a roster of other editorial playlists.

From today, Free and Premium users aged 16 and over in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to read Playlist Notes in Spotify-curated playlists. This includes the following: Today’s Top Hits, RapCaviar, Hot Country, All New Pop, mint, and Fresh Finds Hip-Hop.

Savor and relive the good times

(Image credit: Spotify)

Listening to music is so much more than a leisurely activity — it connects us to our good memories, bad moments, and everything in between. Regardless of how much or how little you engage with music, everyone has auditory connections to specific moments in their lives, and Playlist Notes reinforces this.

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Granted, Spotify’s existing roster of playlist tools and options is quite dense, and there’s also a focus on AI-powered ones, but Playlist Notes might be one of the platform’s most valuable additions yet — especially for those who like to get personal when making playlists.

For the past four years, I’ve been rounding up my favorite songs into annual playlists, starting a new one at the beginning of each year. It’s been my go-to way of keeping track of my favorite releases each year, but having a tool like Playlist Notes back then would have been even more helpful for keeping tabs on where I was when I first heard a particular song, or if a friend recommended it to me.

But it’s not just that. What appeals to me the most about Playlist Notes is that, for once, it’s not an AI tool. Every note you enter is written by you. There are no text prompts or suggestions getting in the way, it’s 100% your thoughts. It’s also a useful addition to Spotify’s editorial playlists.

I’m always on the hunt for new music recommendations, and navigating Spotify’s own playlists is just one part of my discovery regime. But I also have a thirst for knowledge, and reading the background of editors’ recommendations is oh so quenching. Luckily, not every song in these playlists have notes so it’s not overpowered with text, and you can easily toggle them off so they disappear.

Out of all the personalization features for playlists, Playlist Notes is one I think I could integrate into my listening habits. Perhaps not as much for my own, but there’s a whole world full of music out there that I’m dying to learn more about.

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