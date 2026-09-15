KitchenAid just unveiled its latest Design Series stand mixer, and its glowing, jewel-like glass bowl took my breath away

KitchenAid has launched the Design Series Luminaire Stand Mixer

The mixer has a fluted glass bowl and integrated light for a jewel-like look

It's available now direct from KitchenAid for $699.99 (about £520 / AU$980)

KitchenAid has released some stunning stand mixers over the years, but I've never seen anything quite as striking as the new KitchenAid Design Series Luminaire Stand Mixer. It has a fluted glass bowl and integrated light, which make it shine like a faceted jewel on your kitchen counter. It's almost too pretty to bake with.

You shouldn't be nervous about using it though, because the glass is hardened and tough enough to handle everyday baking, as well as more specialized tasks like tempering chocolate. It comes with stainless steel accessories including a double flex-edge beater, dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater — all of which are dishwasher-safe.

The look is finished with a mixer body in a new shade called Peppercorn Blue, which co-ordinates with the company's official color of 2026, a soft green shade called Spearmint.

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KitchenAid is also releasing a limited run of 36-Inch Luminaire Commercial-Style Ranges in Peppercorn Blue, but you'll need to be fast to grab one, as only five will be made. If you miss out (or your budget won't run to a new oven), there will also be a range of cookware in the new color to co-ordinate with the stand mixer.

Previous entries in the KitchenAid Design Series have included the striking Evergreen model, with an arboreal look comprising a matte green chassis and walnut wood bowl. The Luminaire is radically different, looking more like a glowing jewel.

KitchenAid often leads the way when it comes to kitchen design, so it'll be interesting to see whether the new Luminaire mixer signals a move away from the earthy, natural tones that have dominated cooking spaces over the last few years, towards appliances and finishes that feel more futuristic.

The Design Series Luminaire Mixer is available from today (September 15) direct from KitchenAid for $699.99 (about £520 / AU$980).

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