Yeti's hard coolers have achieved iconic status — if you're going on a road trip, you need one of these along for the ride. Their keep-cool powers are superb, and they're pretty much indestructible, but they don't come cheap. So when a (rare) deal comes along, it's worth taking advantage.

Today is one such opportunity. The Yeti Black Friday sale has kicked off, and among the many excellent bargains is 25% off the Tundra 35 Hard Cooler in various colors. If you'd prefer a wheelie option, the Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is also 30% off (provided you go for the purple option).

• Browse the full Yeti sale

I spent two years reviewing outdoor kit, and during this time I developed a bit of a Yeti habit. I now have a number of this brand's products, including a couple of Rambler tumblers, a soft Flip cooler, and an insulated backpack. I'm consistently impressed with Yeti's design and build quality, and whenever there's a sale like this, I'll always check it out.

Below, I've rounded up my top picks from the Yeti Black Friday sale. And if you're thinking of picking up something as a gift, it's worth noting that there's also free engraving available on select products.

Yeti Black Friday bargains

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