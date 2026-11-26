Yeti's Black Friday sale is unexpectedly excellent, with 25% off hard coolers, backpack bargains, and free engraving — here's everything I'd buy
Good Yeti deals are rare, but the Black Friday sale is full of them
Yeti's hard coolers have achieved iconic status — if you're going on a road trip, you need one of these along for the ride. Their keep-cool powers are superb, and they're pretty much indestructible, but they don't come cheap. So when a (rare) deal comes along, it's worth taking advantage.
Today is one such opportunity. The Yeti Black Friday sale has kicked off, and among the many excellent bargains is 25% off the Tundra 35 Hard Cooler in various colors. If you'd prefer a wheelie option, the Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is also 30% off (provided you go for the purple option).
I spent two years reviewing outdoor kit, and during this time I developed a bit of a Yeti habit. I now have a number of this brand's products, including a couple of Rambler tumblers, a soft Flip cooler, and an insulated backpack. I'm consistently impressed with Yeti's design and build quality, and whenever there's a sale like this, I'll always check it out.
Below, I've rounded up my top picks from the Yeti Black Friday sale. And if you're thinking of picking up something as a gift, it's worth noting that there's also free engraving available on select products.
Yeti Black Friday bargains
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
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