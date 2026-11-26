The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is one of our favorite budget 3D printers, and the company’s latest sale knocks $80 off the price - and at $369 rather than $449, it looks like an even more attractive option for anyone who wants to make a start with 3D printing.

In the UK? The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo has £69 off, dropping the price from £398 down to £329.

Today’s best Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo deal

Why we recommend the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo

This enclosed CoreXY printer combines a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume. It delivers printing speeds up to 500mm/s and includes a hardened-steel nozzle capable of reaching 350°C.

The Centauri’s CANVAS system supports up to four filament colors, while automatic calibration and 31 monitoring sensors help simplify the printing process for beginners and hobbyists.

When we reviewed this model it earned a 4.5/5 star rating and a TechRadar Recommends badge. The unit particularly impressed with its print quality, accuracy and straightforward operation, especially considering its relatively affordable price.

Our print quality tests evaluate dimensional accuracy, fine flow control, overhangs, bridging, and more - and in those tests, we awarded the Centauri a mighty 29 out of 30. The unit produced impressive multicolor models with minimal color contamination.

As always, there are compromises. The printer is relatively large and heavy, its external filament spools are exposed to humidity, and the 256mm build volume may limit ambitious projects.

This enclosed CoreXY printer combines a 256 x 256 x 256mm build volume. It delivers printing speeds up to 500mm/s and includes a hardened-steel nozzle capable of reaching 350°C.

The Centauri’s CANVAS system supports up to four filament colors, while automatic calibration and 31 monitoring sensors help simplify the printing process for beginners and hobbyists.

When we reviewed this model it earned a 4.5/5 star rating and a TechRadar Recommends badge. The unit particularly impressed with its print quality, accuracy and straightforward operation, especially considering its relatively affordable price.

Our print quality tests evaluate dimensional accuracy, fine flow control, overhangs, bridging, and more - and in those tests, we awarded the Centauri a mighty 29 out of 30. The unit produced impressive multicolor models with minimal color contamination.

As always, there are compromises. The printer is relatively large and heavy, its external filament spools are exposed to humidity, and the 256mm build volume may limit ambitious projects.

Read our full Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo review

Price context and historical value

The $369 sale price is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this machine - if you’re looking for an affordable four-color printer for beginners and hobbyists, there’s never been a better time to buy.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo if… you want accessible multicolor printing, reliable results and the flexibility to experiment with different materials.

❌ Skip it if… you regularly print oversized models or need a machine with more than four colors. A larger-format printer may be a better investment.