The Creality K2 Pro Combo is one of those 3D printers that left us seriously impressed after testing. It's fast, accurate, and one of the best multi-color machines we've tested. It's so good, in fact, that it even surpassed our 3D printing expert's previous favorite, the Creality K1C.

And right now, the K2 Pro Combo is down to $749 (was $999) at Amazon. If it's a mid-range 3D printer that delivers on its promised 600mm/s speed and a mighty 300mm build volume you're looking for, pop this one to the top of your list.

The machine has dual AI cameras to monitor your prints for issues, plus automatic bed leveling to improve quality and consistency. It also boasts power-loss recovery to help reduce the number of failed jobs.

Today’s best Creality 3D printer deal

Why we recommend the Creality K2 Pro Combo

We awarded Creality's K2 Pro 4.5 stars in our review, where we praised the impressive results offered by this exceptionally good 3D printer.

It has a generous 300 x 300 x 300mm build volume, a maximum printing speed of 600mm/s and a 300°C hotend. These headline specifications make this unit well-suited to more challenging materials, including ABS, ASA, and carbon-fiber-reinforced filaments.

For more top-performing models, we've put the best 3D printers to the test.

Price context and historical value

This is a significant discount for Creality's multi-color combo 3D printer - I'd expect to pay this for the standalone, single-filament model. It's also the lowest price I've seen for the machine since October last year, where it was listed at $1099. In September, it dropped to $799 ahead of Black Friday, so now's the time to buy. For comparison, it's priced at $749 direct from Creality, too.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Creality K2 Pro Combo if… you’d love to own an exceptional enclosed printer with multicolor and technical filament flexibility.

❌ Skip the Creality K2 Pro Combo if… you mostly print small, single-color models - this unit would be overkill.

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