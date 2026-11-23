If you're looking for a practical, no-nonsense productivity laptop, Amazon just dropped the price of the Acer Aspire Go 15 to just $299.99, making it the cheapest Core i3 laptop currently on the market.

With 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS, the Acer Aspire Go punches above its weight for value in the $400 budget laptop range — but Amazon's Black Friday discount means this laptop now stomps on the competition in the sub-$300 weight class.

And while you might think corners have been cut to secure such a low price, the Acer Aspire Go features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, two full-function USB-C ports, a dedicated Copilot key to summon your AI assistant, and an EPEAT Gold eco-friendly build.

Save $90.71 Acer Aspire Go 15: was $390.70 now $299.99 at Amazon This Acer Aspire Go 15 comes equipped with Windows 11 Home running on an Intel Core 3 N355 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The narrow-bezel IPS screen measures 15.6 inches at 1080p Full HD, complete with Wi-Fi 6 and a dedicated Copilot key.

Why we recommend it

In our Acer Aspire Go 15 review, we found this handy little workstation to be a highly dependable everyday machine for anyone working from home, managing household admin, or taking classes.

For web browsing, document editing, and video streaming the Intel Core 3 N355 chip and snappy DDR5 memory will ensure your work and play aren't unnecessarily throttled, and the fast UFS flash storage can be easily upgraded down the line.

Acer BluelightShield helps reduce eye strain while the internal 720p webcam is backed up by Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction with PurifiedVoice AI noise cancellation to keep your audio crisp and clear on those important meetings.

Price context and historical value

Amazon typically stocks the Acer Aspire Go 15 at $390.70, but the 23% Black Friday discount drops the price down to $299.99. The Aspire Go 15 will set you back $399.99 if you were to go direct through the Acer store.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 15 Laptop if…

You want a reliable Core i3 laptop for everyday browsing, streaming, and school or office work under $300.

❌ Skip the Dell 15 Laptop if…

You want to run resource-intensive gaming, video editing, and creative software.

Also consider

Save $79.47 Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon The Intel Core 3 CPU and 8GB RAM are enough for studying or working remotely on simple tasks and applications, with the 512GB SSD offering ample storage for all your important documents. Right now this Black Friday deal will save you $70 on one of Dell's best entry-level laptops in what is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen so far.

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.