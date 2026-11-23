Get the cheapest Core i3 laptop around in this Black Friday deal — This Acer Aspire Go 15 with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS storage is just $299.99 for a limited time only
This is the best daily-driver laptop with a Core i3 for under $300 this Black Friday
If you're looking for a practical, no-nonsense productivity laptop, Amazon just dropped the price of the Acer Aspire Go 15 to just $299.99, making it the cheapest Core i3 laptop currently on the market.
With 8GB of DDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS, the Acer Aspire Go punches above its weight for value in the $400 budget laptop range — but Amazon's Black Friday discount means this laptop now stomps on the competition in the sub-$300 weight class.
And while you might think corners have been cut to secure such a low price, the Acer Aspire Go features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, two full-function USB-C ports, a dedicated Copilot key to summon your AI assistant, and an EPEAT Gold eco-friendly build.
This Acer Aspire Go 15 comes equipped with Windows 11 Home running on an Intel Core 3 N355 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS storage. The narrow-bezel IPS screen measures 15.6 inches at 1080p Full HD, complete with Wi-Fi 6 and a dedicated Copilot key.
Why we recommend it
In our Acer Aspire Go 15 review, we found this handy little workstation to be a highly dependable everyday machine for anyone working from home, managing household admin, or taking classes.
For web browsing, document editing, and video streaming the Intel Core 3 N355 chip and snappy DDR5 memory will ensure your work and play aren't unnecessarily throttled, and the fast UFS flash storage can be easily upgraded down the line.
Acer BluelightShield helps reduce eye strain while the internal 720p webcam is backed up by Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction with PurifiedVoice AI noise cancellation to keep your audio crisp and clear on those important meetings.
Price context and historical value
Amazon typically stocks the Acer Aspire Go 15 at $390.70, but the 23% Black Friday discount drops the price down to $299.99. The Aspire Go 15 will set you back $399.99 if you were to go direct through the Acer store.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Dell 15 Laptop if…
You want a reliable Core i3 laptop for everyday browsing, streaming, and school or office work under $300.
❌ Skip the Dell 15 Laptop if…
You want to run resource-intensive gaming, video editing, and creative software.
Also consider
The Intel Core 3 CPU and 8GB RAM are enough for studying or working remotely on simple tasks and applications, with the 512GB SSD offering ample storage for all your important documents. Right now this Black Friday deal will save you $70 on one of Dell's best entry-level laptops in what is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals I've seen so far.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
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