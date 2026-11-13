There's no faster laptop under $700 than this $560 Core i9 monster with a CPU that rivals the M5 in the $1,099 Apple MacBook Air

Black Friday is nearly here, and we’ve seen several great early deals, including on laptops. One of the best bargains I’ve found so far is a powerhouse laptop that costs less than $560 yet outperforms far pricier machines.

The Hasee X5 15.6 laptop is now down to $559.99 at Newegg. The laptop runs an Intel Core i9-12900H, a 14-core processor normally found in high performance machines well above this price bracket.

In benchmark tests, this chip matches Apple’s M5 found in the $1,099 MacBook Air on multi-thread benchmarks (Apple's single-thread ones are on another level), you simply won’t find another laptop anywhere near this price that matches it.

Today's best Hasee X5 15.6 laptop deal

Save 30% ($240) Hasee X5 15.6 laptop : was $799.99 now $559.99 at Newegg The Hasee X5 15.6" laptop, now $559.99 (was $799.99), is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. It features a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, FHD IPS anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. Crafted in sleek silver metal, it includes a backlit keyboard, privacy shutter, and multiple ports. It also includes a 30-day refund policy and a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

As well as the powerful processor, the laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD and an extra M.2 slot for future upgrades.

The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display is anti glare, and connectivity includes Wi Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB C, HDMI and a microSD slot. There's a backlit keyboard, 2.0MP webcam with a privacy shutter and a 62.7Wh battery in a design that weighs just 3.86 pounds.

Build quality is premium thanks to its slim silver metal chassis, and the laptop has a 30-day refund window and 12-month warranty. Yes, it isn't from a major brand, like Lenovo or Dell, but the performance its offers is seriously impressive for the money.

With nearly half off its original price, a gift card on top, and benchmark numbers that beat far more expensive machines, this is one of the most exciting sub-$450 laptop deals we’ve seen for Black Friday.

We’ve already requested a unit for review to see how it performs in real world use.

While you're here, check out our roundup of the best business laptops, and the best laptops for video editing.

Also consider

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon The 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch features Apple’s M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. It includes a 12MP camera with Center Stage, Touch ID and a lightweight design in Midnight. It has a long battery life and Apple Intelligence features.

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: $549 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop features a 15.3-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 IPS display, Intel Core i5-1334U processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. With Windows 11 Home, Wi-Fi 6, and a lightweight 3.7-pound design, it delivers solid everyday performance at an excellent price.