How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: live stream for free online from anywhere

In Brief Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET on Saturday, 14 November. 📺 Stream Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for free BHT 1 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (77% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

After a disappointing World Cup, Sweden have found life much easier in the Nations League and have the chance to seal promotion to Tier A with a win over Bosnia & Herzegovina tonight. They have won three of their four fixtures so far and will be confident of making that four from five, with a fit and firing Alexander Isak leading the line.

Bosnia & Herzegovina's eight points from a possible 12 is a decent return, but they can no longer call upon the ever-reliable Edin Dzeko. The 40-year-old called time on his international career following the previous meeting between the two sides, meaning it will be up to Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirović to lead the line in his absence.

Watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for FREE

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina will be available to watch for free on BHT 1 in Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Not in Bosnia & Herzegovina today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇧🇦 Connect B&H – Open the NordVPN app and select a B&H server. ▶️ Head to BHT 1 – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in the US

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina will be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus in the US.

You can access Fox Soccer Plus through Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and is carrying a host of the Nations League matches, including this Scotland vs North Macedonia game.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UK

Prime Video will show Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in Canada.

DAZN's soccer package starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina live on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Sunday, 15 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Q+A

What time does Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina kick-off? Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Saturday, 14 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Sunday, 15 November in Australia.

What is the Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina head-to-head? Sweden and Bosnia & Herzegovina have only met twice before with the first game ending in a 4-2 win to Sweden in 2010 and the second match finishing 1-1 earlier in this Nations League campaign.

Can I stream Sweden vs Bosnia & Herzegovina for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above, BHT 1 are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock this free stream if you're abroad today.

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