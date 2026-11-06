How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 for FREE: Live stream online from anywhere

The FA Cup 2026/27 reaches one of the most highly-anticipated stages of the competition this weekend, as teams from EFL Leagues One and Two join the party for the First Round Proper.

Three months and six rounds after football's oldest cup competition got under way for its 146th edition, several non-League clubs remain in the hat as they look to create more fairy-tale stories.

The first round always throws up some delicious ties and this year is no different. Former Premier League champions Leicester City - who won the FA Cup just five years ago - travel to National League North side Oxford City in what should be a fascinating contest.

Other standout fixtures include Notts County's trip to National League Altrincham and League One high-fliers Stockport County's clash with Cray Wanderers, who play in the seventh-tier Isthmian League Premier Division.

Read on to find out how to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE.

Watch the FA Cup 2026/27 for FREE

The good news for football fans in the UK is that select matches from the FA Cup 2026/27 are being shown on free-to-air streaming platform BBC iPlayer.

The BBC will show 14 matches from the FA Cup 2026/27 live on its TV channels (co-exclusively with pay-TV TNT Sports) and streaming service BBC iPlayer – two from each round between the first round and the quarter-finals, then one semi-final and the final. It also has free-to-air highlights and digital clips on its social media channels.

Remember, you must be a UK resident and have a valid TV license to access BBC iPlayer. If you do, just sign up online and you're good to go!

9Now will also show select FA Cup games for free in Australia, beginning with Oxford City vs Leicester City in the first round.

What if you're abroad? Football fans from the UK can use NordVPN to watch their usual streaming service from anywhere.

FA Cup 2026/27 TV Games – First Round

Friday, November 6

Oxford City vs Leicester City — 7.45pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Saturday, November 7

Altrincham vs Notts County — 5.30pm GMT (BBC Two / iPlayer & TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Peterborough United vs Reading — 8pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Sunday, November 8

Stafford Rangers vs Grimsby Town — 12pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County — 2.15pm GMT (BBC Two / iPlayer & TNT Sports 3 / HBO Max)

Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town — 3pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday — 5.15pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Monday, November 9

Plymouth Parkway vs Berkhamsted — 7.30pm GMT (TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max)

Scroll down for the full First Round fixture list

How to watch any FA Cup 2026/27 stream using a VPN

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How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

ESPN is the exclusive rights-holder for the FA Cup 2026/27 in the US, with every game live through streaming platform ESPN Select.

A standalone subscription costs $13.99 a month or $139.99 a year, but you can also get their ESPN Unlimited package that includes everything ESPN has to offer. Or you can watch through the Disney Plus/Hulu/ESPN bundle, which costs from $21.99 a month.

ESPN's channels are also available via cord-cutters like YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling.

Traveling away from the States right now? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular streams from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

UK viewers can watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams on TNT Sports and the BBC.

As detailed above, there will be select matches available for free on BBC iPlayer, but TNT Sports and its HBO Max streaming service will show a minimum of 47 games over the course of the competition.

You can get it by adding TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or pay from £25.99 a month (minimum 12-month term) for a HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK today? Use a VPN to watch HBO Max or BBC iPlayer from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Soccer fans in Canada can watch the FA Cup 2026/27 on Sportsnet.

You can either watch Sportsnet on TV, or via the Sportsnet Plus streaming service, which starts at $34.99 per month or $269.99 per year.

Outside Canada during the FA Cup 2026/27? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams on Stan Sport.

A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription, which you can get from just $9.99 a month.

Select games will also be made available for free on 9Now.

Away from Australia right now? Use a VPN to watch Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch FA Cup 2026/27 live streams in New Zealand

beIN SportsNZ is the FA Cup 2026/27 TV rights holder in New Zealand.

A subscription to beIN Sports costs NZ$16.99 a month, or NZ$169.99 if you pay for a year up front. New subscribers can also get a 7-day free trial, which allows you to cancel before the trial period ends at no cost if you're not fully satisfied.

Missing a game due to work commitments abroad? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

FA Cup 2026/27 Q+A

Can I watch the FA Cup 2026/27 for free? Yes! As we've explained above, select matches will be available to viewers in the UK at no cost on BBC iPlayer. Fans away from home can use a VPN to watch the free coverage from abroad.

What are the FA Cup 2026/27 First Round fixtures? All times GMT, kick-off time 3pm unless stated Friday, November 6

Bristol Rovers vs Cambridge United (7.30pm)

Oxford City vs Leicester City (7.45pm) Saturday, November 7

Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

Barnet vs Tranmere Rovers

Barnsley vs Aldershot Town

Boreham Wood vs Wigan Athletic

Bradford City vs Marine

Bromley vs Rotherham United

Burton Albion vs AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Carlisle United vs Salford City

Cheltenham Town vs FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield vs Yeovil Town

Colchester United vs Worcester City

Crewe Alexandra vs AFC Wimbledon

Dover Athletic vs Wealdstone

Eastleigh vs Shrewsbury Town

Fleetwood Town vs Rochdale

Gillingham vs Barrow

Guiseley vs Sutton United

Harrogate Town vs AFC Fylde

Hornchurch vs Blackpool

Huddersfield Town vs Exeter City

Kidderminster Harriers vs Doncaster Rovers

Leyton Orient vs Harborough Town

Luton Town vs Forest Green Rovers

MK Dons vs Swindon Town

Mansfield Town vs Macclesfield

Newport County vs Walsall

Oxford United vs Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle vs Alvechurch

Port Vale vs Scunthorpe United

Salisbury vs Sholing

York City vs Northampton Town

Altincham vs Notts County (5.30pm)

Peterborough United vs Reading (8pm) Sunday, November 8

Stafford Rangers vs Grimsby Town (12pm)

Cray Wanderers vs Stockport County (2.15pm)

Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town

Oldham Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday (5.15pm) Monday, November 9

Plymouth Parkway vs Berkhamsted (7.30pm)

What are the FA Cup 2026/27 Round Dates? First Round Proper : Friday, November 6-Monday, November 9, 2026

: Friday, November 6-Monday, November 9, 2026 Second Round Proper : Weekend of Saturday, December 5, 2026

: Weekend of Saturday, December 5, 2026 Third Round Proper : Weekend of Saturday, January 9, 2027

: Weekend of Saturday, January 9, 2027 Fourth Round Proper : Weekend of Saturday, February 13, 2027

: Weekend of Saturday, February 13, 2027 Fifth Round Proper : Weekend of Saturday, March 6, 2027

: Weekend of Saturday, March 6, 2027 Quarter-Final : Weekend of Saturday, April, 3 2027

: Weekend of Saturday, April, 3 2027 Semi-Final : Weekend of Saturday, April 24, 2027

: Weekend of Saturday, April 24, 2027 Final: Saturday, May 22, 2027

Who has won the FA Cup the most times? Arsenal - 14

Manchester United - 13

Chelsea - 8

Liverpool - 8

Manchester City - 8

Tottenham - 8

Aston Villa - 7

Newcastle United - 6

Blackburn Rovers - 6

Everton - 5

West Brom - 5

Who has won the FA Cup recently? 2026 - Manchester City

2025 - Crystal Palace

2024 - Manchester United

2023 - Manchester City

2022 - Liverpool

2021 - Leicester City

2020 - Arsenal

2019 - Manchester City

2018 - Chelsea

2017 - Arsenal

Can I watch the FA Cup 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course! Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser, for example, BBC iPlayer or the HBO Max app in the UK. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from the FA Cup 2026/27 on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@EmiratesFACup), Instagram (@emiratesfacup), TikTok (@emiratesfacup) and YouTube (@TheFACup).