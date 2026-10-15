How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026: FREE streams, TV channels, schedule

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 FREE on 7Plus (Australia)

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Rugby League World Cup 2026: Thu, Oct 15 – Sun, Nov 15

Rugby League World Cup 2026 is expected to be the most competitive edition of the tournament ever, Samoa and Tonga having each made significant inroads over recent years. As ever, however, it's 12-time world champions Australia – this is the 17th edition of the RLWC – who enter as favourites.

The absences of code-crossing superstar Mark Nawaqanitawase and injured NRL Dally M Player of Year Nathan Cleary, however, might just knock the Kangaroos off their stride a touch, especially as Reece Walsh is coming off such a disappointing domestic campaign. Kevin Walters has only included NRL joint-top scorer Thomas Jenkins as a shadow player.

2008 champions and three-time runners-up New Zealand won the Pacific Championships in Australia's absence, and are led by Kalyn Ponga, James Fisher-Harris and Erin Clark.

Samoa reached the Rugby League World Cup final for the first time five years ago, and will fancy making their mark again despite Payne Haas being missing through injury. Tonga, who reached the RLWC last four for the first time in 2017, do have most of their big guns available, including Haumole Olakau'atu, Leka Halasima and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

England, who have reached the final three times (once as Great Britain), had their expectations tempered by last year's comprehensive Ashes series humiliation, which forced an impromptu managerial change. New boss Brian McDermott, however, has raised eyebrows by dropping Super League top scorer Jake Connor for the unpredictable Mikey Lewis.

Here's how to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule below.

Watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 for free

Yes. Every game of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup is being shown on free-to-air Channel 7, 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia

In New Zealand, select games are available on ThreeNow. This will include every Kiwis game as well as the semi-finals and final.

Free RLWC Watch Rugby League World Cup FREE on 7Plus 7Plus will stream all 18 matches of the Rugby League World Cup for free in Australia. New to 7Plus? Register for a free account to watch 7Plus online. Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2025) to access Channel 7's streaming service. Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch RLWC 2026 for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams

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How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Premier Sports is showing all 18 games of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in the US.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Outside of the US? Surfshark can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

Rugby League World Cup 2026 is being shown exclusively on Premier Sports in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

All 18 games of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup are free-to-air on Seven Network and 7Mate in Australia, with live streaming available via 7Plus.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Premier Sports is showing all 18 games of Rugby League World Cup 2026.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, but you'll get a lot more bang for your buck if you're willing to commit to a longer period and pay upfront, witha six-month subscription costing CA$79.99 and a 12-month subscription available for CA$139.99.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

Traveling outside the Great White North? Surfshark can help you access Premier Sports from anywhere in the world.

Rugby League World Cup 2026 FAQs

Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule

(All times UK)

Thursday, October 15

10.05am – Australia vs New Zealand

Friday, October 16

7.45am – Samoa vs France

Saturday, October 17

5.25am – Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon

10.05am – England vs Tonga

Sunday, October 18

6.05am – Fiji vs Cook Islands

Click to see full schedule 👇

Friday, October 23

10.05am – Tonga vs Lebanon

Saturday, October 24

5.25am – Papua New Guinea vs Samoa

7.35am – England vs France

Sunday, October 25

5.05am – New Zealand vs Cook Islands

9.05am – Australia vs Fiji

Friday, October 30

9.05am – England vs Papua New Guinea

Saturday, October 31

4.45am – New Zealand vs Fiji

9.05am – Australia vs Cook Islands

Sunday, November 1

6.50am – Lebanon vs France

9.05am – Tonga vs Samoa

Saturday, November 7

9.05am – Semi-final 1

Sunday, November 8

9.05am – Semi-final 2

Sunday, November 15

8.35am – Rugby League World Cup 2026 final

Who are the recent Rugby League World Cup winners? Rugby League World Cup champions 2021 – Australia

2017 – Australia

2013 – Australia

2008 – New Zealand

2000 – Australia

1995 – Australia

When is the Rugby League World Cup 2026 final? The Rugby League World Cup 2026 final Is set to take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia.

Can I watch Rugby League World Cup 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).