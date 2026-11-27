WhatsApp has announced that it's launching a travel eSIM

You'll be able to purchase it from within the app in just a few taps

Exact availability and functionality are still to be confirmed, though

WhatsApp has just announced that it’s about to start rolling out a travel eSIM that you’ll be able to purchase directly from within WhatsApp.

This could simplify the whole process of getting a travel eSIM, particularly for users who don’t have experience buying plans from dedicated travel eSIM providers like Ubigi and Airalo.

WhatsApp claims you’ll be able to make the purchase in just a few taps, without leaving the app, and that it’s partnering with the likes of Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon, and others to offer this service.

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Based on that list, it sounds like WhatsApp will primarily be dealing directly with carriers, rather than partnering with existing travel eSIM services, so this could be bad news for travel eSIM companies, as they’re likely to lose a lot of business to WhatsApp.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Unclear availability

That said, there are still questions surrounding this move. For one thing, WhatsApp hasn’t said which countries will have access to its travel eSIM, just that it will “begin rolling this out in select countries soon” and that you’ll see the option in the app when it’s available to you. You can see how that option might look in the leaked screenshot above from WABetaInfo.

Beyond the question of availability, while we’d assume this eSIM will work for all data uses rather than just within WhatsApp, the company hasn’t confirmed this, and in fact its blog post announcing it is titled “Stay Connected on WhatsApp When You Travel,” so there’s an outside chance this will be a WhatsApp-only eSIM, limiting its usefulness.

Also, WhatsApp is a lot more popular in some countries than others. For example, while it’s basically the default messaging app in the UK, it isn’t in the US. So while this eSIM service is likely to have a big impact on other travel eSIM providers, it might not totally crush them.

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We’ll have a better idea once it starts rolling out, but however convenient it might be, we’d still suggest shopping around for the best travel eSIMs, as you might get better prices elsewhere.

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