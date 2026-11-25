If you're in the market for a new phone, now is the time to buy one. Retailers across the US and UK are offering some of the best phones for record-low prices, and I've rounded up my pick of the Black Friday phone deals here.
• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals
The excellent Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, for instance, is available for just $1,049.99 (was $1,399.99) at Samsung right now, while UK shoppers can find the same phone for as little as £869 (was £1,359) at Amazon.
The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and more top phones are also on sale this week, so scroll down for the best Black Friday phone deals in your region. Happy hunting!
US Quick Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was
$1,399.99now $1,049.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was
$2099.99now $1749.99
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was
$1899.99now $1549.99
- Samsung Galaxy A57: was
$599.99now $499.99
- Samsung Galaxy S26: was
$999.99now $849.99
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was
$1,199.99now $1,099.99
- Apple iPhone Air: was
$1,099.99now $799.99
- Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was
$829.99now $799.99
- Apple iPhone 16e: was
$599.9now $539.99
- Google Pixel 10a: was
$599now $549
- Google Pixel 10: was
$799now $593
- Google Pixel 11: was
$899now $692
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
$1,099now $749
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
$1,299now $899
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was
$1,899now $1,649
- Motorola Razr Fold: was
$1,899.99now $1,499.99
- Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): was
$799.99now $699.99
UK Quick Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was
£1,359now £869
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was
£1,899now £1,449
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was
£1699now £1,249
- Samsung Galaxy A57: was
£599now £359
- Samsung Galaxy S26: was
£959now £669
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro: was
£1,099now £999
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was
£1,199now £1,099
- Apple iPhone Air: was
£1,099now £799
- Apple iPhone 16: was
£799now £699
- Google Pixel 10a: was
£499now £349
- Google Pixel 10: was
£549now £439
- Google Pixel 11: was
£879now £649
- Google Pixel 10 Pro: was
£899.99now £649.99
- Google Pixel 11 Pro: was
£1,079now £779
- Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was
£1,279now £999
- Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was
£1,799now £1,399
- Motorola Razr Fold: was
£1,499now £1,339
- Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: was
£369.99now £329.99
Today's best Black Friday phone deals in the US
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store; the brand is offering an excellent $350 discount on all unlocked devices, including its premium Ultra phones. Better yet, if you've got an older phone to trade in, Samsung is offering rebates of up to $720 off, which could bring the Galaxy S26 Ultra's price down to a handsome $679.99.
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The excellent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ranks among the best foldable phones money can buy, and Samsung's $1,749.99 Black Friday deal price makes its extreme cost a *little* easier to stomach. Better still, you'll get an additional $200 in Samsung credit to spend elsewhere at the Samsung store (in the same purchase), and if you've got an older device to trade in, that initial $350 saving will balloon to as much as $800. Not bad!
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The shorter, wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also on sale at Samsung right now. You'll likewise save an instant $350 if you've got no device to trade in, but if you do have a spare Samsung phone lying around, you'll get up to $800 in trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of the coolest phones around, offering a passport-shaped cover screen and a glorious 7.6-inch inner screen. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called this device "a shot in the arm for the foldables market."
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Samsung's $499.99 deal price on the Galaxy A57 makes an already affordable mid-range phone an even more compelling buy. If you’re in the market for a new Android handset that nails all the basics while also looking and feeling like a flagship, this is one of the best cheap phones around. It dropped as low as $424.99 in July, but this is the best price on the web right now, even on Amazon.
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Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy S26 in October, but the brand's Black Friday deals event has brought the price of its excellent non-Ultra flagship to $50 lower than its original MSRP ($899). For $849.99, you'll get a gorgeous display, versatile cameras, long battery life, and decent 256GB starting storage. You don't get the Ultra's built-in S Pen and Privacy Display, but as a capable all-rounder, the Galaxy S26 is hard to beat.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature.
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Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.
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The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
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Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $799.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for the same price, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it.
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For the absolute cheapest iPhone still worth buying, the iPhone 16e for $539.99 at Best Buy is a pretty good deal. This 2025 phone shares the same internal makeup as the regular iPhone 16 and gets a slightly larger battery, but it lacks several quality-of-life improvements and its larger sibling's second rear camera. That said, you'll still be getting a reasonably powerful iPhone that'll remain supported for years to come.
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$593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited.
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With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market. $549 isn't anywhere near the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular phone (it was $399 back in June), but Amazon's current Pixel 10a price is still the best on the web. I'd still choose the standard Pixel 10 (above) over this handset, though.
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We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11, and Amazon has finally obliged. This phone offers a slightly faster Tensor G6 chipset, more base storage (256GB), and faster 25W wireless charging over the Pixel 10, but if you can live without those upgrades, the latter phone for $593 is the better Black Friday deal.
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As with the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. But the Pixel 10 Pro actually costs more than this newer model at the time of writing, so the Pixel 11 Pro is a no-brainer. Google's latest flagship boasts a gorgeous 6.3-inch display, three excellent cameras, and some of the best software features available on any phone, anywhere.
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro, but bigger and longer-lasting. $899 is a new record-low price and much lower than you can expect to pay for any of the Pixel 11 Pro XL's contemporaries, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at $1,649, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature.
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Like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Motorola Razr Fold is not the best foldable around, but it's still a highly capable device offering strong performance, exceptional battery life, and decent cameras. We don't love its huge camera bump, but $1499.99 is less than you can expect to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro Fold right now, so the Motorola Razr Fold is much more attractive than it otherwise might be this Black Friday.
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The Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) has since been replaced by the Razr Ultra (2026) — which is also on sale for $1,299.99 right now — but at just $699.99, the previous-gen model is the better buy this Black Friday. The newer version has a larger battery and a slightly brighter display, but those upgrades alone aren't worth paying almost twice as much. The Razr Ultra (2025) remains an excellent flip phone with a gorgeous design, strong performance, and impressive durability.
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Today's best Black Friday phone deals in the UK
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet this Black Friday; Amazon is offering a ridiculous £490 discount on the best Samsung phone. The Ultra has all the performance, battery life, and camera credentials you could want from a flagship phone, plus novel new features like Privacy Display and Super Steady video. £869 for a device this good is nothing short of a steal.
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The excellent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ranks among the best foldable phones money can buy, and Amazon's £1,449 Black Friday deal price makes its extreme cost a *little* easier to stomach. That said, if you've got an older Samsung phone to trade in, you're better off shopping at Samsung directly, where you'll get up to £713 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with selected trade-in devices.
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The shorter, wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also on sale at Amazon for a record-low price this Black Friday. This is one of the coolest phones around, offering a passport-shaped cover screen and a glorious 7.6-inch inner screen. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called it "a shot in the arm for the foldables market," and £1,249 is the best price we've seen for this excellent device to date.
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Currys' £359 deal price on the Samsung Galaxy A57 makes an already affordable mid-range phone an even more compelling buy. If you’re in the market for a new Android handset that nails all the basics while also looking and feeling like a flagship, this is one of the best cheap phones around. This is the best price on the web right now, smashing Amazon's £679 price on the same phone.
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Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy S26 in October, but Amazon's Black Friday deals event has brought the price of its excellent non-Ultra flagship to £210 lower than its original MSRP (£879). For just £669 (!), you'll get a gorgeous display, versatile cameras, long battery life, and decent 256GB starting storage. You don't get the Ultra's built-in S Pen and Privacy Display, but as a capable all-rounder, the Galaxy S26 is hard to beat, especially at this Black Friday price.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Curry is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature. If stock runs low, you'll find the same deal running at AO.
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Currys is also offering £100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue. This deal applies to the 256GB version, but if you'd prefer more storage, Amazon is likewise offering discounts on the 512GB and 1TB versions of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
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The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
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If you're not willing to break the £900 ceiling for an iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 for £699 is a decent alternative. You'll lose out on the former's 120Hz display, but otherwise, the iPhone 16 remains a reasonably powerful, long-lasting iPhone for streaming, scrolling, and light gaming.
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With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market — and at this new record-low price, it's an almost shockingly good value. You don't get a telephoto camera here, but if you're looking for an Android phone that balances performance, useful AI features, and everyday usability, the Pixel 10a remains one of the best options in its class.
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£439 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market. Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current £100 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs £210 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited.
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Google's 2025 flagship might be over a year old, but it still offers a gorgeous 6.3-inch display, three excellent cameras, and some of the best software features available on any phone, anywhere. The newer Pixel 11 Pro currently costs £130 more, but for that extra expenditure, you'll only get a slightly better chipset, a further-reaching telephoto camera, and slightly faster wireless charging.
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We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11, and Amazon has finally obliged with this record-low £649 deal. This phone offers a slightly faster Tensor G6 chipset, more base storage (256GB), and faster 25W wireless charging over the Pixel 10, but if you can live without those upgrades, the latter model for £439 is the better Black Friday deal. What's more, the Pixel 10 Pro (above), with its sharper display and higher RAM capacity, currently costs the same price at Debenhams.
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As with the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro is a modest upgrade over its predecessor, and with the Pixel 10 Pro currently costing £130 less, I'd choose that phone any day. However, if you really want the newer model's slightly better chipset, further-reaching telephoto camera, and slightly faster wireless charging, £779 is still an attractive, record-low deal price.
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro, but bigger and longer-lasting. £999 is a new record-low price, and much lower than you can expect to pay for any of the Pixel 11 Pro XL's contemporaries, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at £1,399, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature.
Read moreRead less▼
Like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Motorola Razr Fold is not the best foldable around, but it's still a highly capable device offering strong performance, exceptional battery life, and decent cameras. We don't love its huge camera bump, but £1,339 is a lot less than you can expect to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro Fold right now, so the Motorola Razr Fold is much more attractive than it otherwise might be this Black Friday.
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The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is in another world for pure value compared to most phones — for example, compared to the iPhone 17e, it costs almost exactly half the price and offers an extra camera, a much larger battery, faster charging, and a higher display refresh rate. It's not a flashy phone, but it certainly punches above its budget price tag, especially at $329.99.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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