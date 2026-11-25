If you're in the market for a new phone, now is the time to buy one. Retailers across the US and UK are offering some of the best phones for record-low prices, and I've rounded up my pick of the Black Friday phone deals here.



• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, for instance, is available for just $1,049.99 (was $1,399.99) at Samsung right now, while UK shoppers can find the same phone for as little as £869 (was £1,359) at Amazon.

The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, Google Pixel 11 Pro, and more top phones are also on sale this week, so scroll down for the best Black Friday phone deals in your region. Happy hunting!

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday phone deals in the US

Save $350 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store; the brand is offering an excellent $350 discount on all unlocked devices, including its premium Ultra phones. Better yet, if you've got an older phone to trade in, Samsung is offering rebates of up to $720 off, which could bring the Galaxy S26 Ultra's price down to a handsome $679.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was $2,099.99 now $1,749.99 at Samsung The excellent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ranks among the best foldable phones money can buy, and Samsung's $1,749.99 Black Friday deal price makes its extreme cost a *little* easier to stomach. Better still, you'll get an additional $200 in Samsung credit to spend elsewhere at the Samsung store (in the same purchase), and if you've got an older device to trade in, that initial $350 saving will balloon to as much as $800. Not bad! Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899.99 now $1,549.99 at Samsung The shorter, wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also on sale at Samsung right now. You'll likewise save an instant $350 if you've got no device to trade in, but if you do have a spare Samsung phone lying around, you'll get up to $800 in trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is one of the coolest phones around, offering a passport-shaped cover screen and a glorious 7.6-inch inner screen. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called this device "a shot in the arm for the foldables market." Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($100) Samsung Galaxy A57: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Samsung Samsung's $499.99 deal price on the Galaxy A57 makes an already affordable mid-range phone an even more compelling buy. If you’re in the market for a new Android handset that nails all the basics while also looking and feeling like a flagship, this is one of the best cheap phones around. It dropped as low as $424.99 in July, but this is the best price on the web right now, even on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($150) Samsung Galaxy S26: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy S26 in October, but the brand's Black Friday deals event has brought the price of its excellent non-Ultra flagship to $50 lower than its original MSRP ($899). For $849.99, you'll get a gorgeous display, versatile cameras, long battery life, and decent 256GB starting storage. You don't get the Ultra's built-in S Pen and Privacy Display, but as a capable all-rounder, the Galaxy S26 is hard to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was $829.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Despite its age, the iPhone 16 Plus remains a solid, well-rounded iPhone with battery life that can only be rivaled by Apple's newer Pro Max models. $799.99 isn't that great a deal, especially when you can pick up the iPhone Air at Best Buy for the same price, but given that you can no longer buy the iPhone 16 Plus from Apple directly, we'll take it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Apple iPhone 16e: was $599.99 now $539.99 at Best Buy For the absolute cheapest iPhone still worth buying, the iPhone 16e for $539.99 at Best Buy is a pretty good deal. This 2025 phone shares the same internal makeup as the regular iPhone 16 and gets a slightly larger battery, but it lacks several quality-of-life improvements and its larger sibling's second rear camera. That said, you'll still be getting a reasonably powerful iPhone that'll remain supported for years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save $206 Google Pixel 10: was $799 now $593 at Amazon $593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Google Pixel 10a: was $599 now $549 at Amazon With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market. $549 isn't anywhere near the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular phone (it was $399 back in June), but Amazon's current Pixel 10a price is still the best on the web. I'd still choose the standard Pixel 10 (above) over this handset, though. Read more Read less ▼

Save $250 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was $1,899 now $1,649 at Amazon The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at $1,649, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Save $400 Motorola Razr Fold: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Motorola Like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Motorola Razr Fold is not the best foldable around, but it's still a highly capable device offering strong performance, exceptional battery life, and decent cameras. We don't love its huge camera bump, but $1499.99 is less than you can expect to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro Fold right now, so the Motorola Razr Fold is much more attractive than it otherwise might be this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday phone deals in the UK

Save £490 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was £1,359 now £869 at Amazon The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet this Black Friday; Amazon is offering a ridiculous £490 discount on the best Samsung phone. The Ultra has all the performance, battery life, and camera credentials you could want from a flagship phone, plus novel new features like Privacy Display and Super Steady video. £869 for a device this good is nothing short of a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save £450 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: was £1,899 now £1,449 at Amazon The excellent Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ranks among the best foldable phones money can buy, and Amazon's £1,449 Black Friday deal price makes its extreme cost a *little* easier to stomach. That said, if you've got an older Samsung phone to trade in, you're better off shopping at Samsung directly, where you'll get up to £713 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with selected trade-in devices. Read more Read less ▼

Save £450 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was £1,699 now £1,249 at Amazon The shorter, wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is also on sale at Amazon for a record-low price this Black Friday. This is one of the coolest phones around, offering a passport-shaped cover screen and a glorious 7.6-inch inner screen. In our Galaxy Z Fold 8 review, we called it "a shot in the arm for the foldables market," and £1,249 is the best price we've seen for this excellent device to date. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (£290) Samsung Galaxy S26: was £959 now £669 at Amazon Samsung raised the price of the Galaxy S26 in October, but Amazon's Black Friday deals event has brought the price of its excellent non-Ultra flagship to £210 lower than its original MSRP (£879). For just £669 (!), you'll get a gorgeous display, versatile cameras, long battery life, and decent 256GB starting storage. You don't get the Ultra's built-in S Pen and Privacy Display, but as a capable all-rounder, the Galaxy S26 is hard to beat, especially at this Black Friday price. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at John Lewis The iPhone Air for just £799 at both John Lewis and Amazon is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £699 at Amazon If you're not willing to break the £900 ceiling for an iPhone 17, the iPhone 16 for £699 is a decent alternative. You'll lose out on the former's 120Hz display, but otherwise, the iPhone 16 remains a reasonably powerful, long-lasting iPhone for streaming, scrolling, and light gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save £150 Google Pixel 10a: was £499 now £349 at Amazon With its impressive camera quality, beautiful display, and funky design, the Google Pixel 10a is without question one of the best cheap phones on the market — and at this new record-low price, it's an almost shockingly good value. You don't get a telephoto camera here, but if you're looking for an Android phone that balances performance, useful AI features, and everyday usability, the Pixel 10a remains one of the best options in its class. Read more Read less ▼

Save £110 Google Pixel 10: was £549 now £439 at Amazon £439 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market. Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current £100 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs £210 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited. Read more Read less ▼

Save £400 Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was £1,799 now £1,399 at Amazon The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is not the best foldable money can buy, but at £1,399, it's a much more attractive proposition alongside the more expensive iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. And of course, this is still a very good foldable phone: it's both thinner and lighter than its predecessor, it's got a larger 6.5-inch Super Actua display, plus slimmer bezels, the efficient Tensor G6 chipset, and a novel (if gimmicky) new HiLight feature. Read more Read less ▼

Save £160 Motorola Razr Fold: was £1,499 now £1,339 at Amazon Like the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the Motorola Razr Fold is not the best foldable around, but it's still a highly capable device offering strong performance, exceptional battery life, and decent cameras. We don't love its huge camera bump, but £1,339 is a lot less than you can expect to pay for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro Fold right now, so the Motorola Razr Fold is much more attractive than it otherwise might be this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save £40 Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: was £369.99 now £329.99 at motorola.com The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is in another world for pure value compared to most phones — for example, compared to the iPhone 17e, it costs almost exactly half the price and offers an extra camera, a much larger battery, faster charging, and a higher display refresh rate. It's not a flashy phone, but it certainly punches above its budget price tag, especially at $329.99. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK