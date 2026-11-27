FastestVPN is offering lifetime access to its VPN for a one-off payment of just $27 this Black Friday – and it’s throwing in its family password manager for free, for life.

That’s no monthly fees and no renewal price hikes, ever. Most two-year VPN plans cost upwards of $60 right now, so you're paying less than half that for a lifetime of protection.

It's also the cheapest VPN deal we've seen this year, and it even beats FastestVPN's previous Black Friday exclusives. Those cost $30 and only included two years of the password manager. This time, the price is lower and both are yours for keeps.

To get it, use the code FUTUREBF2026 at checkout. Without it, you'll be paying $40 for the same plan.

Exclusive deal FastestVPN: Lifetime VPN and password manager

Was: $40

Now: $27 for life! FastestVPN’s exclusive deal for TechRadar readers is its cheapest ever. A one-off $27 payment gets you lifetime VPN protection on up to 10 devices at once, plus lifetime access to its family password manager (normally only included for two years). Just use the code FUTUREBF2026 at checkout. Without this code, you'll be paying $40.

FastestVPN is nowhere close to the very best VPNs, such as NordVPN, Surfshark, and Proton VPN. But at $27 for life, it's hard to pass up if you're on a tight budget. Lifetime VPN deals are rare enough as it is, and one at this price is even rarer.

The included password manager supports six users and is also more capable than you'd expect from a freebie. It gets the basics right, generating strong passwords, saving and auto-filling your logins, and syncing your passwords across devices.

Of course, we wouldn't be recommending FastestVPN if we didn't believe it keeps your data private. It's headquartered in the privacy-friendly Cayman Islands plus its no-logs policy has been independently audited. You also get AES-256 encryption, WireGuard, a kill switch, Double VPN, and an ad blocker.

It's decent for streaming, unblocking Netflix US, UK, and Japan, along with Disney+ and BBC iPlayer in our tests. But it's a far cry from the best streaming VPNs like NordVPN, which unblocks just about everything. Despite its name, it’s not the fastest VPN either. That said, it’s still quick enough for everyday browsing and streaming.

No other Black Friday VPN deal comes close to $27 for life. But if you'd rather have a premium VPN on discount, consider Surfshark. Its Surfshark One plan is $2.29 per month over two years and adds Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring to an excellent VPN. For more offers, check out our Black Friday VPN deals guide.