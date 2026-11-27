VPNs used to be basic, single-purpose tools built only to encrypt and reroute your internet traffic. Now, they’ve evolved into all-in-one digital privacy and cybersecurity suites.

While you can get a solid VPN with extra security tools from as low as $2.29/month thanks to Surfshark’s Black Friday deal, flagship bundles like Proton Unlimited, NordVPN Prime, and ExpressVPN Pro go the extra mile. These products include encrypted cloud storage, identity monitoring, and password managers all on top of the basic VPN.

The benefit is managing everything under one subscription. However, they don’t come cheap.

Out of the three tiers currently on offer for less than $7 a month, I’d go with Proton Unlimited. It has the lowest monthly rate ($6.49/month) and only locks you into a one-year commitment.

Proton Unlimited: The all-rounder

Proton has faced its fair share of scrutiny in recent weeks, but if you’re looking for a genuine all-in-one privacy toolkit, Proton Unlimited is worth a look.

It’s currently available for $6.49/month, or $77.88 upfront for a one-year subscription — nearly $60 less than the $134.85 upfront price you’ll pay for ExpressVPN Pro or NordVPN Prime’s 15-month plans.

With Proton Unlimited, you get 500GB of encrypted cloud storage alongside Proton Mail, Proton Calendar, and Proton Pass, the company’s well-respected password manager.

Proton Unlimited: 1-year all-in-one privacy bundle

Now: $6.49 per month ($77.88 upfront) Proton’s Black Friday deal drops its flagship bundle to $6.49 per month. The plan includes one of the best VPNs on the market alongside private email, 500GB of encrypted cloud storage, a password manager, and ad-free access to a full suite of encrypted office apps.

ExpressVPN Pro: AI, eSIM, and dedicated IP

ExpressVPN Pro is currently on sale at $6.99 a month for a 28-month subscription totaling $195.72, or $8.99 a month for a 15-month plan at $134.85.

While that’s a steep jump over Proton on a shorter commitment, you get several perks Proton doesn't match. First, it includes a dedicated IP, which is genuinely useful for remote work and avoiding relentless CAPTCHAs while browsing. It also throws in a complimentary eSIM via its partner, Holiday.com.

Finally, Pro bundles 2GB of encrypted vault storage and 500 credits for ExpressAI. While the assistant hasn’t wowed our reviewers, this could be a tidy consolidation play if you want to merge a private AI tool with your VPN, password manager, and identity monitoring.

ExpressVPN Pro: dedicated IP and AI bundle

Now: $6.99 per month ($195.72 upfront) ExpressVPN Pro includes useful extras like ExpressAI credits and a complimentary Holiday.com eSIM. Its most valuable addition, however, is a dedicated IP address, which helps eliminate some of the most irritating parts of using a VPN.

NordVPN Prime: Complete identity and malware protection

NordVPN Prime is NordVPN’s flagship tier, combining antivirus, ad blocking, NordPass, and 1TB of NordLocker encrypted cloud storage on top of specialist identity tools — including bureau credit monitoring, credit score tracking, and up to $5,000 in cyber insurance (US-only).

It’s currently available for $6.99 a month for 27 months, paid $188.73 upfront. Its shorter 15-month plan bumps the price to $8.99 a month.

Its anti-phishing and malware protection has performed well in recent independent testing, blocking 92% of scam websites in AV-Comparatives' latest Q4 2026 audit — a solid layer of defense over Black Friday weekend when there’s always a spike in fake retail scams.

NordVPN Prime: identity and malware protection

Now: $6.99 per month ($188.73 upfront) NordVPN’s flagship tier includes everything you need to keep your identity safe online and your devices protected from malware. It includes Threat Protection Pro, call and message scam protection, NordPass password manager, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage. If you’re in the US, you can also get Coveron data removal and cyber insurance.

The verdict

The best option here really depends on what you need from your subscription.

If price, an alternative to Google, and a shorter commitment are your top priorities, I’d recommend Proton Unlimited. Thanks to its Black Friday deal, it’s considerably cheaper upfront than the alternatives and still includes encrypted email, calendar, password management, and 500GB of cloud storage.

However, if private AI access or a dedicated IP is your main priority, go with ExpressVPN Pro. And if you want maximum identity defense — including data removal and cyber insurance — NordVPN Prime is the stronger two-year choice, as long as you’re in the US.

Each of the plans also offers shorter-term billing starting at just one month alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re unsure, you can test them out and see which of these features you’ll actually use.