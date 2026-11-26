Equipping a remote or traveling team with a second screen usually means buying, shipping, and carrying monitors. RayNeo's GT AR glasses skip all three.

They weigh 68g, connect over one USB-C cable, and give any compatible laptop, tablet, or phone a private virtual display of up to 231 inches. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they are available for $249 on Amazon (was $329), a saving of $80 per pair. You can also grab a unit on RayNeo's official website for the same price.

The GT offers three virtual screen sizes: 136, 201, and 231 inches. Its Steady, Pinned, and Follow modes let each person place the screen where they want it. You can keep things compact when you want focus, or scale up when you are working across spreadsheets, long documents, or a crowded slide deck. The display is Full HD at 1920 × 1080, delivered by a 0.6-inch Micro-OLED panel with a 46-degree field of view. That is plenty for documents, email, presentations, and video calls. It is not a 4K, multi-monitor replacement, and it does not pretend to be, but as a single large, sharp screen that goes wherever you go, it does the job well.

Why businesses should look at them

The pitch is a portable screen that doesn't cost desk space, luggage space, or setup time. For hybrid and remote staff, it means a large display at a kitchen table or a co-working desk without buying and shipping a monitor. For frequent travelers such as sales teams and consultants, it brings a big screen for documents, spreadsheets and video to hotels, airports and trains. It also suits hot-desking offices, where people can carry their own screen from desk to desk.

The glasses give you a personal view of your screen, and the optional Sound Tube cuts sound leakage by up to 80%, which helps when you're handling documents in public.

For IT teams, the setup is simple. There's no computing box and no software to install on compatible devices, and the glasses support Windows and Mac laptops, Android phones, iPads and iPhone 15 and later, so a mixed fleet shouldn't be a problem.

Comfort matters for all-day use, and at 68g with adjustable nose pads, the GT is light enough for long sessions. The micro-OLED displays run at 120Hz with up to 1,200 nits of perceived brightness, and 3840Hz dimming is designed to reduce flicker.

What it costs a team

At $249 a pair, ten staff members cost $2,490, which is $800 less than the list price of $3,290. Adding Amazon's 2-year protection plan at $24.99 per pair brings the cost to about $274 a seat. Amazon also lists a 3-year plan at $33.99, and returns are open until January 31, 2027, so a small pilot carries little risk.

Before you roll it out

These are display glasses, not computers, so each device needs USB-C with DisplayPort output, and devices without it need an adapter. The lenses sit at a fixed 64mm IPD, and the 3DoF tracking follows head rotation but not walking around a room. RayNeo markets the GT mainly for entertainment, so features such as multi-screen setups or fleet management aren't advertised.

Price Context

At $249, the GT is well below its $329 regular price. It launched in September at a $299 sale price, so this is $50 lower than the launch deal. It's also cheap for what it offers, since XREAL and VITURE glasses with spatial tracking often cost more than $400.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the RayNeo GT if... you manage remote, hybrid, or traveling staff and want an affordable pilot of a portable large-screen workspace.