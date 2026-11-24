This must be the cheapest portable monitor I've seen this year. The MNN 15.6-inch screen combines a Full HD IPS display with USB-C connectivity and a protective cover that doubles as a stand. And it's down to $40 for Black Friday.

Most portable monitors, even the budget ones, hover around the $50 to $60 mark, so this is a genuine steal if you want a standard second screen for your desk or playing games.

Best For: Remote workers, business travelers, students, and anyone looking for an affordable second screen for their laptop.

The Deal: The MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor is now $40 (was $50) at Amazon for Black Friday.

Today's top portable monitor deal

Why we recommend it

The MNN portable monitor features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. It also supports HDR and includes low blue light and flicker-free technology.

You can connect it to any compatible laptop using a single USB-C cable for both power and video. There are two full-function USB-C ports, an HDMI connection, integrated stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The monitor supports both landscape and portrait orientations, and you can extend or duplicate your existing display, or use the MNN as your primary one.

At just 0.3 inches thick, it's designed to fit into a bag without taking up too much space, and the PU leather smart cover protects the display during travel while also doubling as an adjustable stand.

For more top picks, we've tested all the best portable monitors.

Price context & historical value

Amazon's Black Friday discount brings the MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor down to $39.99, the cheapest we've ever seen it, or any such display. The included protective cover and USB-C and HDMI cables mean you won't need to budget for additional accessories.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor if...

If you frequently work away from your desk or want a second screen without spending much money.

❌ Skip the MNN 15.6-inch portable monitor if...

If you need a higher-resolution display, professional-grade color accuracy, or a brighter screen for working outdoors. Check that your laptop supports video output over USB-C so you can take advantage of single-cable connectivity.