Working on a laptop is convenient until you need to keep several applications visible at the same time. The Zumwalt S8 Pro, currently $230 (was $320) at Amazon, tackles that problem by adding two 14-inch Full HD screens to your existing display.

The screen extender offers a practical way to expand your laptop's workspace. It clips onto compatible 13-inch to 17.3-inch laptops, with two additional screens that fold out on either side. You can extend your desktop across all three displays or mirror content when needed.

• Best for: People who work across multiple applications, regularly travel with their laptops, or want more display space without investing in a permanent multi-monitor setup.

• Why we like it: The main attraction is having three screens available wherever you take your laptop. You could keep a document open on the main display, use another for research, and leave email or messaging applications visible on the third.

Why we recommend it

Each of the additional screens uses a 14-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300-nit brightness. The specifications also list 100% sRGB color coverage and 178-degree viewing angles.

Zumwalt describes the extender as having an aluminum construction, an ultra-thin profile, and adjustable screens that fold away for transportation. A protective carrying case is included and there's an integrated kickstand to help support the additional displays.

For more ways to expand your screen, we've tested the best portable monitors.

Price context & historical value

Amazon's current $229.98 price represents a 28% drop from $319.99. The extender has previously sold for $199.99, making today's price $29.99 more expensive than that earlier low.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Zumwalt Laptop Screen Extender if...

You regularly work with several applications at once, need more screen space while traveling, or want to turn a compatible laptop into a three-display workstation without carrying separate monitors.

❌ Skip Zumwalt Laptop Screen Extender if...

Although the extender is advertised for Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and other devices, your laptop needs to support the necessary video outputs. Some MacBooks have restrictions on how many external displays they can drive.