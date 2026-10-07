Adding a second screen to your laptop doesn't mean sacrificing the device's portability. The KYY K3-1 (a revised version of the K3), weighs just 1.7 pounds and measures around 0.35 inches thick, making it compact enough to slip into a bag when you're traveling or working away.

• Best for: Laptop owners who want extra screen space when traveling, as well as anyone looking for a portable display for compatible consoles or smartphones.

• The deal: The KYY K3-1 15.6in portable monitor is down to $68 (was $80) at Amazon for Prime Day.

• Why it matters: The lightweight display can extend or duplicate your laptop screen and includes a protective smart cover that doubles as a stand, making it easy to pack away between uses.

Today's best portable monitor deal

Why we recommend it

The KYY K3-1 has a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. Its matte screen helps reduce distracting reflections when you're working in different locations.

There are two full-function USB-C ports alongside mini HDMI, allowing it to work with a range of devices. There are also two built-in speakers, HDR support, FreeSync, a blue-light filter, and flicker-free technology.

In his four-star review of the K3 model, our expert Mark said it was a "cheap and cheerful portable monitor that considers the scenarios in which these devices are most likely to be used." He also noted that "The strengths of the K3 are its portability, flexibility and super-low price."

Price context & historical value

Amazon's Prime Day price drops the KYY K3-1 from $79.99 to $67.99, knocking $12 off the usual price. This puts the 15.6-inch Full HD portable display below $70, and is the cheapest we've seen it.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundups of the best portable monitors.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the KYY K3-1 portable monitor if...

You often work from a laptop and miss having the extra screen space of a desktop setup. It's light and slim enough to carry alongside a laptop wherever you go.

❌ Skip the KYY K3-1 portable monitor if...

You want a high-resolution display or primarily intend to use it permanently at a desk. The 1080p, 60Hz panel is designed around portability.