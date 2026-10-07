My favorite lightweight 15.6-inch KYY K3-1 portable monitor gives your laptop a second 1080p screen at an absolutely budget price for Prime Day
The IPS panel offers wide 178-degree viewing angles
Adding a second screen to your laptop doesn't mean sacrificing the device's portability. The KYY K3-1 (a revised version of the K3), weighs just 1.7 pounds and measures around 0.35 inches thick, making it compact enough to slip into a bag when you're traveling or working away.
• Best for: Laptop owners who want extra screen space when traveling, as well as anyone looking for a portable display for compatible consoles or smartphones.
• The deal: The KYY K3-1 15.6in portable monitor is down to $68 (was $80) at Amazon for Prime Day.
• Why it matters: The lightweight display can extend or duplicate your laptop screen and includes a protective smart cover that doubles as a stand, making it easy to pack away between uses.
Today's best portable monitor deal
This 15.6-inch portable IPS monitor features 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angles, dual USB-C ports, mini HDMI, built-in speakers, FreeSync, HDR, a matte screen, and smart cover.
Why we recommend it
The KYY K3-1 has a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. Its matte screen helps reduce distracting reflections when you're working in different locations.
There are two full-function USB-C ports alongside mini HDMI, allowing it to work with a range of devices. There are also two built-in speakers, HDR support, FreeSync, a blue-light filter, and flicker-free technology.
In his four-star review of the K3 model, our expert Mark said it was a "cheap and cheerful portable monitor that considers the scenarios in which these devices are most likely to be used." He also noted that "The strengths of the K3 are its portability, flexibility and super-low price."
Price context & historical value
Amazon's Prime Day price drops the KYY K3-1 from $79.99 to $67.99, knocking $12 off the usual price. This puts the 15.6-inch Full HD portable display below $70, and is the cheapest we've seen it.
For more shopping options, take a look at our roundups of the best portable monitors.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the KYY K3-1 portable monitor if...
You often work from a laptop and miss having the extra screen space of a desktop setup. It's light and slim enough to carry alongside a laptop wherever you go.
❌ Skip the KYY K3-1 portable monitor if...
You want a high-resolution display or primarily intend to use it permanently at a desk. The 1080p, 60Hz panel is designed around portability.
Also consider
This 15.6-inch portable IPS monitor features 1080p resolution, HDR, dual USB-C ports, mini HDMI, built-in speakers, a 178-degree viewing angle, blue-light reduction, portrait mode, and a protective smart cover.
This 15.6-inch dual-screen extender creates a triple-display setup, with 1080p IPS panels, 300-nit brightness, 210-degree rotation, built-in kickstand, single-cable USB-C connectivity, multiple display modes, and driverless Windows operation.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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