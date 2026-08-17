The Arzopa Z3FC is our top choice portable monitor for most people - whether you need a second screen for work, or a display for gaming on the move. That's exactly how our hardware editor uses this 16.1 in screen with a built-in kickstand every single day. And right now, the Arzopa Z3FC is down to $140 (was $160) at Amazon.

It's built around a 2560x1440 IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate over USB-C (144Hz over HDMI), FreeSync support for handheld gaming PCs and consoles, and a lightweight aluminum-alloy body that ships with a padded sleeve. In the UK, the Z3FC is currently £130 (was £160) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

For his full 4.5-star review, our hardware editor used the Z3FC daily as a work monitor before testing its gaming chops on a Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X.

As a second screen for office work, it performed without a hitch: text stayed crisp, and switching between landscape and portrait for long documents made a real difference to our workflow. It's also light enough to carry one-handed, which matters if you're hauling it between a home office and business trips.

On the gaming side, the 180Hz refresh rate over USB-C handled everything we threw at it, and Metroid Prime 4 ran smoothly at 120Hz on the Switch 2 in performance mode. The built-in speakers surprised us too, with more depth than we expected from a display this thin.

Given he still uses this display every day for work even after the review process, there's no question this is the best portable monitor around if you need a lightweight, tablet-thin second screen.

Price Context & Historical Value

We often keep an eye out for deals on the Arzopa Z3FC, and it's cheaper now than it was when we last highlighted a price cut on this monitor, when it dropped to $150.

A $30 discount off $169.99 works out to about 18 percent, a solid cut for a 180Hz portable monitor with these specs.

Arzopa's own listed prices for the Z3FC have swung fairly widely since launch, so it's worth comparing at checkout, but $139.99 is about the cheapest we've seen for this model.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Arzopa Z3FC if...

You want a lightweight second screen for business travel, split your time between work and portable gaming, or want a high-refresh-rate display for handheld consoles like the Steam Deck or Switch.

❌ Skip the Arzopa Z3FC if...

You need pro-level color accuracy (it covers 107% sRGB, not enough for demanding creative work), you want a monitor with a built-in battery, or you plan to lean on the Switch 2's HDR mode, which looked washed out in our testing.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Color coverage tops out at 107% sRGB, which is fine for general use but not accurate enough for color-critical creative work. There's no built-in battery, so you'll need a power source to use it with consoles or mobile devices, and HDR looked notably washed out when we tested it with the Nintendo Switch 2 (turning HDR off fixed this).