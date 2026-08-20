There's a lot we liked about the KYY K3 portable monitor, now on sale for $60 (was $70) at Amazon. Chiefly, the price. Considering how cheap it is, this 15.6in 1080p display did everything we wanted from a screen in this price range, and it's our top budget pick for those looking for a second monitor.

It's built around a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles, dual USB-C ports and a mini HDMI input for wide device compatibility, built-in speakers, and a magnetic smart cover that doubles as a stand.

Save $10.50 KYY Portable Monitor 15.6'' : was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon 15.6-inch Full HD 1080p IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles and a 1000:1 contrast ratio; dual USB-C ports and a mini HDMI input; built-in speakers; and a magnetic smart cover that folds into a stand. Weighs about 1.8 lbs with a 0.3-inch profile.

Why we recommend it

In our guide to the best portable monitors, this KYY display is our choice for those looking for a budget display that won't break the bank, but won't disappoint for general tasks either.

In our review, our expert Mark said "it's lightweight, and it does everything a basic 1080p portable monitor should do. Considering the outrageously cheap price, there's a lot to like - and a lot of flaws I'm willing to look past."

At under $60, the KYY covers the fundamentals well: a 1080p IPS panel with wide viewing angles, dual USB-C connectivity for both video and power delivery, and a mini HDMI input that covers older laptops and consoles lacking USB-C video output. The magnetic smart cover is a genuinely useful inclusion, since it protects the screen in transit and folds into a stand without needing a separate accessory.

For anyone who just wants a functional second screen for travel, video calls, or a console like the Xbox or PS4, this covers the basics without asking you to spend more than a fraction of what a name-brand portable monitor costs.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is all-time low price for the KYY K3. Even at full price, it's worth picking up if you want a sensibly priced second screen, but the discount sweetens the deal.

At $59.49, it's competitively priced against similarly specced 1080p portable monitors from other budget brands, though it's worth comparing before buying since this category sees frequent price fluctuations.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the KYY Portable Monitor if...

You want an affordable second screen for a laptop, you need a lightweight monitor that travels well for work or console gaming, or you want a plug-and-play setup without extra software.

❌ Skip the KYY Portable Monitor if...

You need higher resolution than 1080p for detailed creative work, you want a monitor with a built-in battery for use away from a power source, or you're looking for a display we've verified with hands-on testing.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The weakest area for this portable monitor is the color gamut. It's not good for anyone performing serious creative tasks. We measured it hitting 64% sRGB, and 49% across AdobeRGB and P3. That won't be an issue for those using it for extra screen real estate for office software, but it'll definitely make a difference if you're using it for professional photo editing.