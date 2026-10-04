One of the best-known facets of the Harry Potter world is Hogwarts, and its houses. Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw; you know the animals, the colors, the characters, the traits. You've probably even been sorted yourself, or have self-prescribed a house.

But which really are you? No, I don't mean which do you want to be, or even which one another tool like Pottermore has sorted you into. There's an even more reliable system, which exceeds even the Sorting Hat in its prescience and accuracy.

That's right: a personality quiz. Not any old personality quiz, but a tech one — this is TechRadar, after all — which will sort you into your accurate Hogwarts house. It's like you're living through the events of Harry Potter, but all based on whether you prefer Windows, MacOS or Linux, or what kind of robot vacuum you'd buy.

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We've sorted questions into three batches. First up, we'll start with some simple buying decisions. Then, we'll investigate how you make such buying decisions. Finally, we'll put you into some real-world scenarios, to see how you'd act in certain tech situations.

All of these will help you know once and for all: which Harry Potter Hogwarts house do you belong to? Or, at least, which house do your tech habits point you towards?

Big fan of the franchise? We've also got a 30-question Harry Potter quiz, to prove it. And if you need to use your tech decisions as a horoscope to further refine your personality, we also have a Beatles personality quiz to see which member of the famous band you're in.

Or, you could stick to Harry Potter, and find a way to enjoy the franchise more:

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