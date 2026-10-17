Which Garmin watch is right for you? If you don't know which of the best Garmin watches to choose from, shopping for smartwatches can be a very frustrating experience.

Browsing the website, you have to deal with weird names like 'Fenix' and 'Vivoactive' and many of the watches offer the same features, making the brand's offerings tough to separate. What are the differences, for example, between a Forerunner 70, 170, 570 and 970? Should you get an Instinct 3, or a Venu 4?

That's where I come in. I've been writing about Garmins for many years. I've reviewed or tested almost every modern Garmin watch, and I've taken my knowledge and condensed it into one handy flowchart personality quiz.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

All you need to do is click on the quiz below and answer five easy questions, only the first of which is multiple choice, to get my recommendation for your ideal smartwatch. I've even linked the full review of each watch, so you can read more about it and find the best deals.

The quiz operates first by finding out your preferred forms of exercise, then hits criteria like budget, watch size, importance of outdoor features, and so on.

If an activity profile you want isn't there, pick the closest one in spirit — for example, snowboarders should pick the 'skiing' activity profile in the first question, while I've lumped football, netball, rugby, baseball, etc. into 'team sports'.

Let me know your result in the comments — including whether your result was accurate!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.