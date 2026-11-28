9 essential small business upgrades in the Black Friday sales — professional tech deals for small teams, freelancers, and solopreneurs
Set up your small business for the new year
Although Black Friday is now over, I've still been out scouring for the best deals for small business users. And this is upgrade toolkit you need. Before kitting out your office, check out the collection below, including some of the best business tech we've tested.
I've included all the essentials for staying productive - and that includes the excellent Dell XPS 13 laptop, which is down to its lowest price of the year, two of the best desks and chairs my team has reviewed, and the best 4K webcam money can buy. No blurry Zoom calls here.
For more tech to help run your business, I'm also tracking the best Black Friday home office deals.
Eligible new and returning Aircall AI Voice Agent users can access unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes for Black Friday. The agents handle customer calls, answer order and delivery questions, support 38 languages, integrate with Shopify and HubSpot, and transfer complex inquiries to human agents with full context.
Small business Black Friday upgrades
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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