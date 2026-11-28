Although Black Friday is now over, I've still been out scouring for the best deals for small business users. And this is upgrade toolkit you need. Before kitting out your office, check out the collection below, including some of the best business tech we've tested.

I've included all the essentials for staying productive - and that includes the excellent Dell XPS 13 laptop, which is down to its lowest price of the year, two of the best desks and chairs my team has reviewed, and the best 4K webcam money can buy. No blurry Zoom calls here.

For more tech to help run your business, I'm also tracking the best Black Friday home office deals.

Get unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes: at Aircall Eligible new and returning Aircall AI Voice Agent users can access unlimited AI Voice Agent minutes for Black Friday. The agents handle customer calls, answer order and delivery questions, support 38 languages, integrate with Shopify and HubSpot, and transfer complex inquiries to human agents with full context.