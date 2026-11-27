You’ve usually got to spend a vast amount of cash to get your hands on a gaming laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 inside, but we’ve spotted a new Black Friday deal at Walmart for an MSI Cyborg Max model with that exact GPU.

It’s currently listed for $1,299, which is a mighty $800 cheaper than its standard price - so you get a premium GPU without the premium price tag.

Today’s best MSI gaming laptop deal

Black Friday Save $800 MSI Cyborg Max 15.6": was $2,099 now $1,299 at Walmart Walmart has the MSI Cyborg Max 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $1,299, saving you $800 against its listed original price of $2,099. That’s an unusually low entry point for a notebook equipped with this particular slice of gaming hardware.

Why we recommend the MSI Cyborg Max

The headline feature here is the RTX 5070 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. It’s a powerful GPU that makes this laptop suitable for modern gaming, from the latest single-player blockbusters to the fastest esports titles. It’ll also have the grunt to handle graphics-intensive creative applications and some AI workloads.

Elsewhere, you’ll find an Intel Core 7 240H processor, 16GB of upgradable DDR5 RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display running at 144Hz. Those features are more than capable of supporting the GPU in gaming and productivity tasks.

There are compromises, though. The 512GB SSD is relatively small, especially if you want to run big-ticket games - Assassin’s Creed Shadow clocked in at 100GB, for instance, and that’s not unusual. Thankfully, you can upgrade the storage.

The screen isn’t especially bright, the 720p webcam isn’t great, and the speakers are underwhelming - but a solid pair of headphones will deal with that latter point.

That RTX 5070 is also a weaker version of the GPU that runs at up to 100W. Other RTX 5070 models in premium laptops can exceed that power limit, but it’s not a dealbreaker, and the GPU will still perform well.

Price context and historical value

At $1,299, this is a very competitive price for an RTX 5070 laptop and one of the best deals we’ve seen across our Black Friday sales scouring.

Comparable configurations from other manufacturers can cost considerably more - sometimes up to $1,000 higher than this price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… Gaming on a budget is your priority. This is a compelling deal, but make sure you add some cost for a potential storage upgrade.

❌ Skip it if… You’re on the hunt for the most graphics performance you can muster from a gaming laptop, then look elsewhere - and be prepared to spend more.