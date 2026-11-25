The MSI Vector 16 HX AI pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, giving it plenty of power for demanding games and creative tasks. Its memory and storage are both upgradable, so there's scope to improve the hardware if needed.

• Best For: Content creators, power users, and gamers looking for a high-performance desktop replacement with dedicated Nvidia graphics.

• What you get: The MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop is down to $1,599 (was $1,999) at Newegg. Sweetening the deal, you can also claim Intel's Holiday Bundle, worth $84.98, for free which includes a choice of two games.

• What we like: There’s no doubt that the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is the headline attraction here - it packs in 12GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 140W of pure graphical power. That gives it loads of muscle for ray tracing and GPU-accelerated creative applications.

Today's top MSI laptop deal

Save $400 MSI Vector 16 HX AI : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg Newegg has knocked $400 off this powerful gaming laptop, which pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Both the memory and storage are upgradable. It also comes with Intel's Holiday Bundle, worth $84.98, which includes a choice of two games.

Why we recommend it

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 video memory.

The beefy Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor is equally capable thanks to 20 cores, including eight performance cores, while the 16-inch 144Hz display provides smooth gameplay.

It comes with 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. While the storage capacity is relatively modest for a gaming laptop, both the RAM and SSD can be upgraded.

The 16-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and a 144Hz refresh rate. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Price context & historical value

Newegg's $400 Black Friday discount makes this the cheapest RTX 5070 Ti-equipped laptop around. Intel's Holiday Bundle adds further value, with a choice of two games from seven titles, including Battlefield 6, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and the upcoming Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

The bundle promotion runs through January 31, 2027, and codes must be redeemed by March 15, 2027.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop if...

You're looking for an affordable RTX 5070 Ti laptop with a powerful processor, fast connectivity, and the flexibility to upgrade its memory and storage.

❌ Skip the MSI Vector 16 HX AI laptop if...

You want a higher-resolution display or more internal storage without having to upgrade the laptop yourself.

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