Businesses are buying AI tools faster than they are working out how to account for them. Each new service brings its own bill, its own pricing model, and its own usage figures, and few of those figures sit anywhere near the systems the business already uses to manage software spend.

As a result, AI is often judged on enthusiasm at the point of purchase and on a renewal notice months later, with little evidence gathered in between.

Vimal Raj Social Links Navigation UK Technical Head at ManageEngine.

That gap is avoidable. Native integration, through direct connections between AI services and the platforms used to manage subscriptions, costs and usage, gives businesses a continuous view of what they are paying for and how much of it is being used.

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That capability belongs in the buying decision itself. Whether an AI service's cost and adoption can be measured matters as much as what it can do, because a tool whose value cannot be demonstrated will eventually become difficult to defend.

Connecting AI spending to value

AI tools charge in different ways. Consumption-based pricing rises with activity and varies by model, often measured in tokens, the units language models use to measure the content they process. Other services rely on per-user subscriptions or a combination of pricing models. Many organizations use several providers, which makes any single bill an unreliable guide to what the business is actually getting. Direct integrations with services such as Claude and OpenAI can bring usage and consumption costs into a consolidated view, making it easier to understand where AI budgets are being spent.

That comparison changes the questions a business can ask about its AI investment. Comparing paid seats against actual adoption can reveal underused licenses and capacity, potentially freeing up funding that could be put to work elsewhere. Low adoption, however, is also a prompt for investigation rather than an automatic case for cutting seats. Some employees need help adapting their workflows to the new tool before the business can fairly judge whether it is worth keeping. Without that investigation, the bill keeps arriving even when the case for paying it has worn thin.

Ultimately, neither subscription-based nor consumption-based spending proves its value through usage alone; the return depends on the work being done and the outcomes achieved. If staff resolve enquiries faster without any loss of quality, the case for extending access to AI tools increases, and adoption and spending figures together show what that extension would cost.

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Caution is still warranted because gains seen in a small group of experienced users may not transfer directly to a wider workforce. Native integration keeps cost and adoption visible as access expands, so those assumptions can be tested as they play out. Connecting spending with actual usage and business outcomes means the case for an AI tool can be reviewed continuously, rather than once a year when the renewal notice arrives.

Faster insight into AI spending

Visibility has limited value if the figures are scattered across separate dashboards. Before anyone can challenge a bill or assess a request for more funding, they have to find the figures and piece together what drove them. This is where a conversational insights agent can come into its own and shorten the process. People can query spending and usage data alongside contract and renewal details, then follow up on the answers without switching between tools. They still make the spending decisions themselves, but with considerably less time spent gathering the information.

This matters most where finance and IT teams have to reach a joint view. Finance needs to understand the financial commitment being proposed, while IT needs to explain what is driving it. When both teams work from the same records, the conversation moves on from reconciling competing numbers to deciding whether the spending is justified. Faster access to shared data does more than save time: it makes every discussion about AI investment better informed on both sides.

Governance that supports growth

Those records become more useful when they reflect the applications employees actually use. Purchasing records alone tell only part of the story, whereas browser-based discovery can extend visibility beyond connected services, identifying additional applications employees access and flagging potentially unapproved tools for investigation.

Discovery is a starting point rather than a verdict. Knowing that a tool is in use says little about what it is being used for or what data is going into it, and both need to be understood before the business decides whether to approve it and on what terms. Unapproved tools can also be a useful signal. They may reveal needs that existing purchases are not meeting, which is a reason to reconsider where funding goes rather than simply to shut requests for new tools down.

The same discipline extends to the usage management platform itself. Through supported integrations, including emerging standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP), external AI assistants can securely retrieve information from business systems, subject to appropriate authorization. That convenience also introduces considerations around access to user information and commercially sensitive details.

Businesses therefore need clear controls over which connections they authorize, what information can be accessed, and how those interactions are monitored and audited. Governance of this kind is not a brake on AI adoption. It is what allows adoption to expand without the business losing sight of its data or its spending.

Measurability should be part of the purchase

Viewed together, the argument is straightforward. AI tools vary widely in how they charge users, how they are adopted, and what they return, and none of that can be judged effectively without visibility that lasts well beyond the point of purchase. Native integration provides that visibility, conversational insights make it usable, and governance keeps it trustworthy as adoption grows.

That is why the case for native integration should be made alongside the case for the AI application itself, not after it. A business that cannot track a tool's cost and adoption has little basis for determining whether the outcomes justify the expense. An AI service should have to demonstrate its value not just when it is purchased, but for as long as the business keeps paying for it.

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