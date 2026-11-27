Keeping up with regulations has often felt like chasing a moving target. Add in the accelerated pace of change brought on by AI tools, and organizations can feel that they’re running to catch up but getting nowhere fast.

After all, jurisdictions are taking different approaches: the EU is implementing a comprehensive AI Act, while the UK has not enacted a dedicated AI Act and is relying mainly on existing sector-specific laws and regulators.

Shane Tierney Social Links Navigation Senior Program Manager, GRC at Drata.

Yet AI security, privacy and governance considerations keep finding their way into the news, and organizations know they must do something to manage and govern their own usage and policies.

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Shane Tierney, Senior Program Manager, GRC at Drata, spends his days inside the uncertainty that organizations are facing. We put the question to him: with the rules shifting, what should organizations be doing now?

Is AI regulation just on a highway to nowhere at this point?

I understand why it feels that way, and I agree that no single global standard is likely any time soon, but I’d push back on the framing. Different jurisdictions are taking different approaches: the EU has a comprehensive risk-based framework, while others rely on sectoral or regulator-led measures. California illustrates the point: its legislature has sent four workplace-AI bills to the Governor’s desk covering surveillance, automated employment decisions and workforce displacement.

One would require human corroboration when an automated system is primarily relied on for discipline or termination. The bills remain proposals until the Governor acts by September 30.

Look past Brussels and Washington and the picture gets more varied: South Korea and Japan now have AI statutes, but their models differ from the EU’s risk-based approach. Canada’s AIDA was not enacted, and Brazil’s AI bill remains under parliamentary consideration. Much of what gets called “global AI regulation” is still strategy, guidance or proposed legislation rather than binding law.

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Take the EU AI Act, a benchmark for many organizations. Obligations for general-purpose AI (GPAI) providers have applied since August 2025, with Commission enforcement powers from August 2026. Most Annex III high-risk obligations apply from December 2027, while high-risk AI embedded in regulated products applies from August 2028. Commission fines for GPAI non-compliance can reach €15 million or 3% of worldwide annual turnover, whichever is higher.

Technology often outpaces the rulebook. AI is following the familiar pattern: the technology arrives, challenges emerge, and rules develop in response. But that is not an excuse to do nothing. Organizations that build good habits early will be better prepared as requirements mature.

Why is waiting for a finished rulebook a poor strategy?

The fundamentals won’t change. Knowing what data you collect, why you process it, where it flows and who is accountable for it should already be part of day-to-day practice. AI, particularly agentic systems that can act across connected tools, increases the speed and scale at which information can move, so weak foundations become harder to contain.

If you don't already have a handle on the basics, bolting AI on top doesn't just add risk, it multiplies it. And when a regulator or a customer eventually asks you to show your working, "we were waiting for clearer rules" isn't an answer that will land well.

What should organizations be focusing on in the meantime?

Start with data governance, because the real exposure is often in the connections around an AI tool, not the model alone. A sales tool may pull from a CRM, shared drive or call transcript; each may look secure in isolation, while visibility and accountability weaken as information moves between them.

Data protection is a useful starting point. Where Article 30 applies, organizations must keep their records of processing activities current and make sure they reflect relevant AI-enabled processing, including systems that can act, not just store or transfer information.

Another step is to put these expectations into contracts, not just policies. For vendors, that means defined notification windows for AI-related security incidents, disclosure of how tools are tested, evidence of access controls, and the right to review results rather than accept a summary. None of this requires a new law.

How should UK organizations think about this, given there's no dedicated AI Act to work toward?

The lack of an AI-specific law doesn't mean basic obligations should be absent. Specified UK financial firms already follow FCA/PRA operational-resilience rules. Designated critical third parties face oversight under the UK’s critical-third-party regime, while designated essential-service operators and digital service providers remain subject to the UK NIS Regulations.

The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill proposes reforms but is not yet law. The Cyber Resilience Pledge is voluntary and does not replace binding obligations.

My expectation is that more mandatory requirements around impact assessments, resilience testing and accountability will emerge over time, but organizations should treat the law as the floor. It is simpler to run one consistent standard than to re-adjust every time a new rule lands.

Organizations that treat their own standards as the ceiling and hold themselves to a higher level than the minimum required, will come out on top because it's simpler to run one consistent standard than to re-adjust every time a new rule lands.

How does this get resolved, if regulators themselves can’t agree on what "good" looks like?

Historically, enforcement cases often give abstract requirements a practical meaning. When that happens, organizations with documentation, clear ownership and evidence of oversight are not scrambling. Those that treat AI governance as a tick-box exercise or someone else’s problem will be exposed.

If you had one message for an organization still waiting for certainty before it acts, what would it be?

Don't wait for a finished rulebook that may never arrive in the form you expect. Get the basics right: know your data, document decisions, assign ownership, train employees on appropriate AI use, and treat unresolved regulatory questions as work in progress rather than an excuse to pause. That approach holds up regardless of how future regulation ultimately lands.

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