Dyson's Black Friday sale is still going strong this weekend — and a few prices are even lower now than they were on the day itself. In the US, my favorite offer right now is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for just $399.99 at Dyson (was $729.99). It's lightweight, powerful, and you can even get an extra 20% off tools when you buy it from Dyson's official store.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
If you're in the UK, you can pick up the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene for only £239.99 at Amazon (was £429.99), which is a deal that just keeps getting better — the price has dropped twice this week. If you have hard floors it's a winner.
Dyson has also launched a flash offer in the UK, where you can get an extra £15 off sale prices by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout — and if you're buying a wet floor cleaner, you might be able to get a free bottle of Dyson's probiotic cleaning solution too.
US Quick Deals
- Dyson Big Ball Turbine: was
$389.99now $199.99 at Dyson
- Dyson V8 Cyclone: was
$399.99now $299.99 at Dyson
- Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry Robot Vacuum: was
$599.99now $399.99 at Amazon
- Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was
$1199.99now $999.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Airstrait: was
$499.99now $399 at Amazon
- Dyson Cool CF1: was
$379.99now $199.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Rapid React: was
$499.99now $299.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Dyson V8 Origin: was
£329.99now £199.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: was
£429.99now £239.99 at Amazon
- Dyson V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok: was
£549.99now £398 at Amazon
- Dyson Supersonic Origin: was
£249.99now £174.99 at Dyson
- Dyson Supersonic Nural: Straight & Wavy: was
£349.99now £269.99 at Dyson
- Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: was
£349.99now £299.99 at Amazon
- Dyson OnTrac Headphones: was
£449.99now £199.99 at Dyson
Today's best Dyson deals in the US
Floor care deals
This powerful canister vacuum is nearly half price in Dyson's Black Friday sale, and is a great pick for large homes thanks to its generously sized dust bin with washable filters. The same vacuum cleaner is $297 at Amazon right now, so this is a great deal.
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The Dyson V9, which launched last year, is a more affordable option that sits in between the V8 and V11 — and at less than half price it's great value. This is the same as last year's best Black Friday deal.
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Our vacuums expert Ruth Hamilton says this stick vac offers "an affordable price and serious cleaning power", and with $100 off for Black Friday in Dyson's official store, it's great value too. For comparison, Amazon is offering the original V8 Cyclone with considerably less suction for the same price. It comes bundled with attachments, but for sheer power, the V8 Cyclone here beats it hands-down.
Read our Dyson V8 Cyclone review
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This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come.
Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review
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This is one of Dyson's latest clutch of robot vacuums, and is so new we haven't even reviewed it yet, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see it sporting a huge $200 price cut for Black Friday. Dyson is selling it for the same price, but it will probably arrive faster if you order via Amazon.
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My colleague Sharmista Sarkar called the V12 Detect Slim "powerful, tech-packed, and underrated", noting that it's a particularly good choice for small homes. With 45% off, it's also a good choice for smaller budgets, and you won't find this Black Friday deal anywhere else.
Read our Dyson V12 Detect Slim review
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According to our reviewer, this upright vacuum is "extremely powerful, especially effective on carpets and has a massive bagless bin" — and its detangling features make light work of pet hair. It's the same price in Dyson's online store right now.
Read our Dyson Ball Animal 3 review
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This version of the V15 Detect comes bundled with heaps of tools for floors, surfaces, and upholstery. With 33% off, this offer from Dyson is miles better than Amazon's best offering (30% off the basic V15 Detect without attachments).
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Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well.
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Hair care deals
This Plum/Copper version of the smart Supersonic Nural hairdryer is available for the same price at both Amazon and Dyson, though you might get it sooner if you order from Amazon. It protects your scalp and hair from excess heat, and even 'learns' which settings you prefer to use with which attachments.
Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review
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Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Airstrait beats Dyson's own sale price by 99 cents, and every penny counts, right? This particular offer applies to the festive-looking Plum/Copper colorway, which Dyson launched last Christmas.
Read our Dyson Airstrait review
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The Supersonic r is an unusual-looking hairdryer for precision styling, and it's crashed to a record-low price for Black Friday. You can find the same deal at Amazon, if you prefer the plum and copper version.
Read our Dyson Supersonic r review
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Air care deals
Dyson's signature bladeless desk fan is almost half price in the official store for Black Friday. It's powerful, whisper-quiet, and still selling for full price at Amazon, so Dyson's own stock might sell out fast.
Read our Dyson Cool CF1 review
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I've heard this little air purifier running in an anechoic chamber at Dyson's UK headquarters, and it really is astonishingly quiet. Dyson is offering the same $200 discount if you'd prefer to order it from the official store, and it's also available in more subtle white and silver.
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This smart fan heater is a great Black Friday buy as winter sets in, with a huge 40% off at both Amazon and Dyson. Our reviewer Cesci Angell thought the original HF1 was responsive, and this updated version responds even faster. It'll keep you nicely cool during the summer as well. A versatile purchase all year round.
Read our Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 review
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Today's best Dyson deals in the UK
Floor care deals
This is an older Dyson stick vac, but is still an excellent all-rounder, particularly at this record-low price. For reference, I'm still using the even earlier V6, so you should get many, many years of happy cleaning,
Read our Dyson V8 review
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This hard floor cleaner makes light work of wet and dry spills, and has a much larger water tank than its slimline sibling, the Dyson PencilWash. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest I've ever seen it, with 44% off the list price (it dropped in price for a second time on Thursday).
Read our Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene review
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Amazon hasn't specifically stated it, but this is the third-generation Ball Animal, with extra air-filtering and hair-detangling tech to make life easier for pet owners. Again, this is the cheapest I've seen this particular cleaner, which my colleague Ruth Hamilton found hefty but powerful. A solid choice for larger homes.
Read our Dyson Ball Animal 3 review
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The V10 Konical + Auto Empty Dok pairing were only released a few months ago, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see them so steeply discounted for Black Friday. Provided you have room for it, the self-emptying dock can hold months of dust and dirt, and means you can keep your hands totally clean.
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The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £270 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. Amazon is selling the Spot + Scrub AI for 99p less, but you get a free bottle of Dyson 02 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution (worth £15.99) when you buy the bot direct from Dyson, so that would be my recommendation.
Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review
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Hair care deals
The Supersonic Origin a a classic, with intelligent heat control to protect your hair and scalp, and it's down to a record low price in the Black/Nickel colourway (which I personally think looks particularly smart).
Read our Dyson Supersonic review
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The Airstrait is designed for use on wet hair, and our reviewer Josephine Watson said it cut her styling time in half compared to using a hairdryer and straightener separately. The Ceramic Pink and Prussian Blue options have now sold out, but Plum is still available — and it comes with a free hair styling clip, and the option to customize your storage box.
Read our Dyson Airstrait review
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This version of the Supersonic Nural is the only styler and dryer you need thanks to its full set of attachments including diffuser, flyaway attachment, concentrator, and smoothing nozzle. It even detects which one is attached. Dyson has smashed Amazon's best price here, and it's £20 cheaper now than it was on Black Friday itself.
Read our Dyson Supersonic Nural review
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Like this Supersonic Nural bundle above, this bundle comes with every attachment you need to create virtually any style, plus a smart travel case. The Ceramic Pink version is also on offer for Black Friday, but the Prussian Blue option shown here has the biggest discount. It's now £20 less than it was on Black Friday.
Read our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review
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Air care deals
Buying a fan now means you'll get the best possible price, and you won't be caught out when the the temperature rockets next summer. John Lewis has beaten Dyson's own Black Friday price on this two-in-one humidifier and cooling fan by 99p, and there's the convenience of being able to collect it from a John Lewis or Waitrose store. At the time of writing there are only nine left in stock.
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This super quiet air purifier (I've heard it running in an anechoic chamber and it's near-silent) has only been cheaper than this once before, so if you're looking for a way to tackle allergens and dust at home, this is a good time to grab one. This deal only applies to the silver and white version.
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Audio deals
Our reviewer Max Langridge praised Dyson's second pair of headphones for their 55-hour runtime and very good noise cancellation, but criticized their lofty RRP. Thanks to this better than half price Black Friday deal, that's no longer an issue.
Read our Dyson OnTrac review
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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