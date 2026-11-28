Dyson's Black Friday sale is still going strong this weekend — and a few prices are even lower now than they were on the day itself. In the US, my favorite offer right now is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim for just $399.99 at Dyson (was $729.99). It's lightweight, powerful, and you can even get an extra 20% off tools when you buy it from Dyson's official store.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If you're in the UK, you can pick up the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene for only £239.99 at Amazon (was £429.99), which is a deal that just keeps getting better — the price has dropped twice this week. If you have hard floors it's a winner.

Dyson has also launched a flash offer in the UK, where you can get an extra £15 off sale prices by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout — and if you're buying a wet floor cleaner, you might be able to get a free bottle of Dyson's probiotic cleaning solution too.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Dyson deals in the US

Floor care deals

Dyson Big Ball Turbine: was $389.99 now $199.99 at Dyson This powerful canister vacuum is nearly half price in Dyson's Black Friday sale, and is a great pick for large homes thanks to its generously sized dust bin with washable filters. The same vacuum cleaner is $297 at Amazon right now, so this is a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V9 Motorbar: was $599.99 now $269.99 at Dyson The Dyson V9, which launched last year, is a more affordable option that sits in between the V8 and V11 — and at less than half price it's great value. This is the same as last year's best Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was $479.99 now $328.69 at Amazon This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review Read more Read less ▼

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well. Read more Read less ▼

Hair care deals

Air care deals

Today's best Dyson deals in the UK

Floor care deals

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: was £429.99 now £239.99 at Amazon This hard floor cleaner makes light work of wet and dry spills, and has a much larger water tank than its slimline sibling, the Dyson PencilWash. This Black Friday deal is the cheapest I've ever seen it, with 44% off the list price (it dropped in price for a second time on Thursday). Read our Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene review Read more Read less ▼

Hair care deals

Dyson Airstrait: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Dyson UK The Airstrait is designed for use on wet hair, and our reviewer Josephine Watson said it cut her styling time in half compared to using a hairdryer and straightener separately. The Ceramic Pink and Prussian Blue options have now sold out, but Plum is still available — and it comes with a free hair styling clip, and the option to customize your storage box. Read our Dyson Airstrait review Read more Read less ▼

Air care deals

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2: was £699 now £549 at John Lewis Buying a fan now means you'll get the best possible price, and you won't be caught out when the the temperature rockets next summer. John Lewis has beaten Dyson's own Black Friday price on this two-in-one humidifier and cooling fan by 99p, and there's the convenience of being able to collect it from a John Lewis or Waitrose store. At the time of writing there are only nine left in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Amazon This super quiet air purifier (I've heard it running in an anechoic chamber and it's near-silent) has only been cheaper than this once before, so if you're looking for a way to tackle allergens and dust at home, this is a good time to grab one. This deal only applies to the silver and white version. Read more Read less ▼

Audio deals

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK