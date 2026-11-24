As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've been keeping a close eye on this year's Black Friday deals on robot vacuum cleaners — and I'm very impressed. If you've been pondering pulling the trigger on a robovac this week, there's never been a better time, with heaps of models plummeting to record-low prices. In the US, one of the best deals I've spotted is the Narwal Flow 2 for $949.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99). It's a supremely versatile robot for hard and carpeted floors, and boasts a dock that washes and dries the rotating roller mop with hot water and air for hygiene.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
In the UK, I was particularly impressed to see the excellent Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 down to £569.99 (was £1,199.99). It's a fantastic all-rounder that currently occupies the top spot in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, and its excellent performance on all floor types means it's the model that we'd recommend to most people. At less than half price, it's outstanding value as well.
US Quick Deals
- Roborock Q7 M5+: was
$359.99now $199.99 at Amazon
- Shark Matrix+ 2-in-1: was
$699.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- Dyson R1 Nurovi Dry Robot Vacuum: was
$599.99now $399.99 at Amazon
- Narwal Flow 2: was
$1499.99now $949.99 at Amazon
- Roborock Saros 20: was
$1599.99now $989.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Dreame L40 Ultra: was
£449now £269 at Amazon
- Roborock Qrevo Curv 2: was
£1199.99now £569.99 at Amazon
- Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was
£1049.99now £779.99 at Dyson
- Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete: was
£1299now £849 at Amazon
- Eufy Omni S2: was
£1599now £899 at Amazon
Today's best robot vacuum deals in the US
Our reviewer called the original Roborock Q7 M5 "a brilliant budget bot with bouncy suspension", and this version is even better thanks to its auto-empty dock. It's never been cheaper than with this Black Friday offer.
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The Shark Matrix+ is one of the slightly older robovacs in this list, but its performance is still impressive, and at less than half price, it's spectacular value. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, and our reviewer was particularly impressed by its effective edge-cleaning.
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This is one of Dyson's latest clutch of robot vacuums, and is so new we haven't even reviewed it yet, so I'm pleasantly surprised to see it sporting a huge $200 price cut for Black Friday. Dyson is selling it for the same price, but it will probably arrive faster if you order via Amazon.
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We gave the L40 Ultra four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its ability to tackle pet hair, extendable side brush and mop, and full self-cleaning dock. We saw it a little cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a great price for such a brilliant performer, and half the price of many of its rivals.
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This is a record-low price for the Narwal Flow 2, which our reviewer praised for its versatility after putting it through its paces: "Its mopping capabilities are its best feature, and when paired with vacuuming, it does a great job of cleaning all floor types."
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My colleague Ruth Hamilton gave the Saros 20 a near-perfect four an a half stars out of five in her review, praising its "all-round cleaning excellence" and noting that it did its work so quietly and efficiently, she would have forgotten it was there if her floors weren't so clean. This huge Black Friday deal is the first time its price has dipped below $1,150.
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Our reviewer Derek Adams called the Dreame X60 Pro Ultra "ridiculously clever and exceedingly competent". This model, available in the US, has slightly less suction than the Pro Ultra, but is no less smart, with best-in-class obstacle avoidance, and the ability to tackle high thresholds. It's plunged to its lowest ever price by miles for Black Friday (it's never been below $1,300 before).
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Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK
Own a dog or cat? The Dreame L40 Ultra is our top recommended robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair with a powerful 11,000Pa max suction, and a self-emptying mechanism that never became clogged in our tests. It's only been cheaper than this once before at Amazon.
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The Qrevo Curv sits at the top of our roundup of the best robot vacuums due to its superb suction, great mopping performance, and reliability, which make it a fantastic choice for most people. At less than half price, it's even easier to recommend.
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The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £270 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. Amazon is selling the Spot + Scrub AI for 99p less, but you get a free bottle of Dyson 02 Probiotic Hard Floor Cleaning Solution (worth £15.99) when you buy the bot direct from Dyson, so that would be my recommendation.
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We love the Saros 20's low profile, which enables it to get under more furniture than your average robovac, and our reviewer found it particularly good for uneven floors and high thresholds. It's yet another record-low price for Black Friday at Amazon.
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Another record-breaking Black Friday deal on a top-notch robot vacuum, knocking over £400 off the RRP. We gave the X50 Ultra Complete four and a half stars out of five, and this updated model includes articulated brush and mop arms, and far more powerful suction.
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Our tester Alistair Charlton called the Omni S2 "expensive and impressive in equal measure", but with £700 off for Black Friday, you can strike off the first part. Superb mopping, powerful vacuuming, and a well-designed app make this one of our all-time favorite robovacs.
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Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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