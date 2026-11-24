As TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've been keeping a close eye on this year's Black Friday deals on robot vacuum cleaners — and I'm very impressed. If you've been pondering pulling the trigger on a robovac this week, there's never been a better time, with heaps of models plummeting to record-low prices. In the US, one of the best deals I've spotted is the Narwal Flow 2 for $949.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99). It's a supremely versatile robot for hard and carpeted floors, and boasts a dock that washes and dries the rotating roller mop with hot water and air for hygiene.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, I was particularly impressed to see the excellent Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 down to £569.99 (was £1,199.99). It's a fantastic all-rounder that currently occupies the top spot in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, and its excellent performance on all floor types means it's the model that we'd recommend to most people. At less than half price, it's outstanding value as well.

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Today's best robot vacuum deals in the US

Shark Matrix+ 2-in-1: was $699.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Shark Matrix+ is one of the slightly older robovacs in this list, but its performance is still impressive, and at less than half price, it's spectacular value. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, and our reviewer was particularly impressed by its effective edge-cleaning. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame L40 Ultra: was $749.99 now $474.98 at Amazon We gave the L40 Ultra four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its ability to tackle pet hair, extendable side brush and mop, and full self-cleaning dock. We saw it a little cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a great price for such a brilliant performer, and half the price of many of its rivals. Read more Read less ▼

Narwal Flow 2: was $1,499.99 now $949.99 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the Narwal Flow 2, which our reviewer praised for its versatility after putting it through its paces: "Its mopping capabilities are its best feature, and when paired with vacuuming, it does a great job of cleaning all floor types." Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Saros 20: was $1,599.99 now $989.99 at Amazon My colleague Ruth Hamilton gave the Saros 20 a near-perfect four an a half stars out of five in her review, praising its "all-round cleaning excellence" and noting that it did its work so quietly and efficiently, she would have forgotten it was there if her floors weren't so clean. This huge Black Friday deal is the first time its price has dipped below $1,150. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame X60 Max Ultra: was $1,699.99 now $989.99 at Amazon Our reviewer Derek Adams called the Dreame X60 Pro Ultra "ridiculously clever and exceedingly competent". This model, available in the US, has slightly less suction than the Pro Ultra, but is no less smart, with best-in-class obstacle avoidance, and the ability to tackle high thresholds. It's plunged to its lowest ever price by miles for Black Friday (it's never been below $1,300 before). Read more Read less ▼

Today's best robot vacuum deals in the UK

Dreame L40 Ultra: was £449 now £269 at Amazon Own a dog or cat? The Dreame L40 Ultra is our top recommended robot vacuum cleaner for pet hair with a powerful 11,000Pa max suction, and a self-emptying mechanism that never became clogged in our tests. It's only been cheaper than this once before at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Roborock Saros 20 Set: was £1,309 now £799 at Amazon We love the Saros 20's low profile, which enables it to get under more furniture than your average robovac, and our reviewer found it particularly good for uneven floors and high thresholds. It's yet another record-low price for Black Friday at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well. Read more Read less ▼

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